The conducting of state business

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: We the citizens of TT are confused.

Constitutionally, the state provides for the conditions under which the business of government is conducted and sets out conditions under which the business of the state must be conducted.

Inter alia, these include a designated location for offices, residences, plant and equipment, and where appropriate vehicles and rolling machinery (all state- owned) are assigned to state officials and are used for the conduct of the affairs of the state.

These arrangements are intended to assure that the security of state business cannot be easily compromised. I am unaware that there is a discretionary privilege since it is accepted that citizens offering themselves for service know and accept the conditions outlined.

The declarations of our Prime Minister and recent public disclosure that she proposes to conduct the affairs of state at her private residence and additionally in pursuit of this objective is building a wall at her private residence is of some concern.

This concern arises from the fact that not only is this a clear violation of the previously stated conditions and terms of state officials, but it seriously compromises the security of our national interests.

It may be observed that only monarchs who are the absolute embodiment of the state over which they rule enjoy discretionary privileges and may conduct the affairs of state wherever and whenever they will.

Respectfully, may I ask that appropriate consideration be given and that the PM reconsiders her intentions?

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via e-mail