Sports minister visits recreation grounds to assess needs

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts, left, along with officials during a visit at a recreation ground recently. PHOTO COURTESY PHILLIP WATTS FACEBOOK PAGE -

NEW Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts has been busy over the past few days, visiting sporting venues in an effort to determine what is needed to improve facilities across the country.

The minister has been on the ground in the La Horquetta/Talparo constituency and Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo regional corporation.

A post on Watts' Facebook page on May 17, said, "This hands-on approach demonstrates a strong commitment to enhancing our nation's sporting infrastructure and supporting the development of youth through sport."

On that day, Watts visited Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar and other recreation grounds. Joining Watts were Sport Company of TT CEO Jason Williams and other senior officials at SporTT. The statement said the officials were "assessing needs, engaging with stakeholders and laying the groundwork for impactful improvements."

"This proactive initiative marks a positive step forward in building stronger, more inclusive and better-equipped spaces for our athletes, youth and communities. The future of sport in our nation is looking brighter."

On May 20, councillor Ryan Rampersad, said, "I am thankful to have been invited by Phillip Watts, MP for La Horquetta/Talparo, to look at a number of recreation grounds within the region of Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo where the honourable minister and MP for La Horquetta/Talparo intends to launch a grassroot cricket programme."

Rampersad thanked all who supported the initiative.

"Special thanks to the members of the respective communities who also came out to meet with the minister and the various members of council such as councillor Balmati Gosyne, councillor John Lezama and alderman Cherylann Pamphile."