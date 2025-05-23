Saleem Khan, 16, lights up 2025 cricket season

Saleem Khan, right, captained the Central zone team in the TT Cricket Board Under-17 Interzone tournament. In the photo, he receives a t-shirt from TTCB general secretary Altaf Baksk. Photo by TTCB -

SALEEM Khan had a cricket season he would not forget in a hurry.

Khan, who plays for Madras Sports Club and attends Presentation College Chaguanas, showed his worth, especially at club level.

Khan, 16, scored almost 800 runs for Madras during the season. He cracked 777 runs with two half centuries and four consecutive centuries in seven league matches.

He demonstrated his skills with the ball also, snatching 30 wickets with his off-spin. The wickets he took included two five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul.

The highlights of the year for Khan did not end there as he was part of his school’s premier division cricket team who won the 50-over league and Intercol T20 titles.

One of his top performances for his school during the 50-over campaign was against Toco Secondary when he scored 44 not out and picked up 2/7.

Presentation’s coach Kellman Kowlessar would not have been surprised that Khan showed his ability. Before the season bowled off, he told Newsday that he expected Khan to step up at the premier division, despite being one of the younger players on the squad.

Khan would have learnt a lot from his teammates as “Pres” are filled with TT youth cricketers including Luke Ali, Fareez Ali and Alexander Chase among others.

Khan was busy throughout the season as he captained the Central zone in the TT Cricket Board Under-17 tournament. Central zone had a strong showing but fell at the last hurdle with a defeat in the final.