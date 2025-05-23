Rain spoils Carty, Forde's ODI party in Ireland

Keacy Carty - CWI

Matthew Forde slammed the joint fastest ODI fifty (from 16 balls) and Keacy Carty blazed a brilliant ODI century, but rained stopped West Indies from pursuing victory against Ireland, in the second of a three-match series at Dublin on May 23.

The no result means West Indies need a win from the final ODI on May 25 to level the series, after the Irish won the opening fixture on May 21.

This, after Carty (102 off 109 balls) and Forde (58 off 19 balls – eight sixes and two fours) bossed Ireland’s bowling attack to carry West Indies to a formidable total of 352/8 from 50 overs, batting first.

Skipper Shai Hope (49) also fell just short of achieving his 27th half century, but the trio’s batting heroics were dampened by persistent rainfall before Ireland could take the crease in response.

Put in to bat, West Indies lost openers Brandon King (eight) and Evin Lewis (20) in under eight overs, which ushered Carty and Hope into the middle. The pair combined for an 81-run partnership before the Windies captain was caught behind by Lorcan Tucker off Liam McCarthy’s pace.

Amir Jangoo struck 13 before falling to left-arm spinner George Dockrell to make it 187/4 in 34th over.

However, Carty took the Irish attack to task and, with the help of Forde later on, plastered Josh Little (2/89), Barry McCarthy (2/68) and Liam McCarthy (2/66) all around the ground.

Carty achieved his second ODI century and perished on 102, caught by Tucker off Liam McCarthy. Newly appointed Windies Test captain Roston Chase (24 off 25 balls) and Justin Greaves (44 not out off 36 balls) kept the scoreboard ticking, before the latter was caught by Paul Stirling.

At 346/6, in came surprise package Forde, who slashed past extra cover for a six off his third ball faced. Four more sixes from the Bajan all-rounder in the following over (26 coming from it), and another six and four in the next, saw Ireland's spirits deflated.

Forde was in contention to break the fastest ODI fifty record while on 42 runs off 13 balls but was unable to connect to Barry McCarthy’s first delivery in the 47th over. However, two sixes from the following two balls saw the 23 year old able to tie the record.

South African AB De Villiers set the record in 2015, during his forceful 149-run knock off 44 balls against West Indies in Johannesburg.

At 314/7, new batsman Gudakesh Motie (18) smashed two sixes in eight balls while Greaves kept the ante up to the end. Motie was bowled by Little off the final ball.

During the break, the rains came and never stopped before the cut-off time.

Scores: WEST INDIES 352/8 (50) – Keacy Carty 102, Matthew Forde 58, Shai Hope 49, Justin Greaves 44 not out, Roston Chase 24; Liam McCarthy 3/66, Barry McCarthy 2/68, Josh Little 2/89 vs IRELAND – No Result (rain).