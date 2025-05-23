Presiding officer sends Minority Leader to 'cool off'

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris -

THA Presiding Officer Abby Taylor on May 22 ordered Minority Leader Kelvon Morris to leave the assembly chamber temporarily after he spoke out against allegations made by Infrastructure Secretary Trevor James in relation to money paid to contractors during the former PNM administration.

During the plenary sitting of the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough, Tobago, Morris asked James if he took responsibility for the destruction of Tobago’s construction sector, given the fact that Trinidad contractors were hired to build four “emergency” roads on the island.

James responded, “Madam Presiding Officer, I came to the House determined to be good today and I will try my best to hold to that intent. However, the responsibility for the destruction of Tobago lies squarely in the hands of those who led the assembly for the last 21 years.”

He claimed before the Farley Augustine-led administration assumed office in December 2021, there was no direct foreign investment in Tobago for 21 years.

“The Minority Leader is attempting over and over and over to make a case for his few friends who they committed more than $700 million, when the report is saying that the value is less than $300 million. Every month he comes to the House attempting to say that these contractors who pilfered from the coffers of Tobago…”

At that point, Taylor interrupted James while Morris protested the allegation.

“Members, Minority Leader, Minority Leader, you asked a question. Please allow him to complete his answer,” she said.

Morris accused James of imputing improper motives.

Taylor asked, “Who is he imputing improper motives against?”

Morris said, “He is claiming that the PNM. of which I am a part of, pilfered….”

Taylor cautioned Morris, “Minority Leader, can you kindly take a five-minute break, please?”

But Morris continued to protest, to which Taylor responded, “Minority Leader, take a five-minute break. I will ask you to step outside, regain your composure.

“Kindly step outside and regain your composure; five minutes, Minority Leader.

"Minority Leader, five minutes outside of this chamber, please. Minority Leader, this is the last time I am speaking to you. Five minutes outside of the chamber, please.”

Taylor told the House, “I am not going to allow this back and forth to happen today. I am not going to allow this disrespect to continue.”

Earlier, Morris asked James to state the total payments made to date on each of the four roads.

He said as of September 30, 2024, $3 million plus VAT was spent on the Lammy Road, Argyle, to Roxborough-Bloody Bay Road while $32,541,593.59 paid for the Shirvan to Store Bay Local Road on December 27, 20124.

James said some $19,480,61 was paid for the Dutchfort to Smithfield Connector Road.

The first payment was made on June 12, 2023, at a value of $9,740,030.55 while a second payment was made on September 29, 2023 at a cost of $1,367,000. A third payment was made on May 28, 2024 to the tune of $8,373,030.55.

He said no payments were made for the Milford to Pigeon Point Connector Road.

Morris reminded members that Augustine had given a commitment that no payment would have been made to these contractors before the projects were completed.

“Nine months thereafter, can the secretary explain what has caused this about-change, because this was a commitment given to the people of Tobago in this honourable chamber?”

James replied, “Madam Presiding Officer, I can’t contemplate speaking on behalf of the honourable chief secretary. However, Dutchfort to Smithfield was, in fact, paid after the project was finished. If you were listening to the dates, the first payment was on June 12, 2023 and the final payment was on May 28, 2024

“The Lammy Road project value is $22 million-plus. There were some commercial issues on the project requiring changes to certain terms of condition. That led to $3 million being paid to date. The project, as far as I am being told, is 91 per cent complete.”

On the Shirvan to Store Bay Local Road project, James said the public and Minority Leader are aware of the many hurdles the THA encountered, which required them to amend certain clauses of the contract.

“To date, the project is 90 per cent complete and the payment made to date is $32 million.”