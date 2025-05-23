President Kangaloo urges unity at Parliament's opening

President Christine Kangaloo at the ceremonial opening of the 13th Parliament on May 23. In her address, Kangaloo urged lawmakers to move swiftly from ceremony to substance, on key issues that could shape the nation's future. - Photo by Innis Francis

In a heartfelt address at the ceremonial opening of the 13th Parliament, President Christine Kangaloo urged lawmakers to move swiftly from ceremony to substance, calling for immediate legislative action on key issues that could shape the nation's future.

Kangaloo speaking at the Red House on May 23, emphasised the significance of peaceful democratic transitions and celebrated the historic significance of women holding the country’s highest political offices.

She extended warm congratulations to the newly elected government, the opposition, and all parliamentarians while offering special commendation to Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados.

She stressed that Parliament must now rise beyond the symbolism of its opening and demonstrate, through meaningful action, a commitment to unity, collaboration, and compassionate governance. Kangaloo urged members on all sides to transform the spirit of inclusiveness expressed on the campaign trail into a political culture grounded in respect and co-operation.

In an impassioned appeal, she highlighted several urgent legislative priorities advocating for the early regulation of artificial intelligence, noting its tremendous potential but also its capacity for social and economic disruption if left unchecked. She called for the enactment of enduring powers of attorney, particularly in light of the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, to ease the burden on families facing mental health challenges.

Renewing a long-standing call, Kangaloo pressed for the passage of comprehensive disability rights legislation, a plea she has made consistently across multiple parliamentary terms.

Drawing from personal tragedy, she urged Parliament to take road safety legislation more seriously and to consider preserving or enhancing the demerit points system. Recounting the devastating losses of her sister and brother in vehicular accidents, she underscored that traffic laws are not mere policy – they are matters of life and death.

Kangaloo also called for reform of service commission regulations to enable faster and more effective delivery of public services, particularly in education. While acknowledging the government’s ambitious legislative agenda, she expressed hope that these additional priorities would be integrated into its plans.

In conclusion, Kangaloo called on all parliamentarians to seize this moment to build a more collaborative, inclusive, and forward-looking nation, one that truly honours the trust and aspirations of its people.