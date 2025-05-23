Nicholas Elliot confident ahead of Rabz 7 title fight

Nicholas Elliot (right) and Le Shaun Moreno (left) face off at the Rabz 7 media conference, at Edson Breedy Athletics Gym, St Joseph, on May 22. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

CHALLENGER Nicholas Elliot is oozing with confidence ahead of his title fight against defending champion Le Shaun Moreno ahead of Rabz 7, saying he has seen it all during his career and will leave with the belt on May 24.

The Rabz 7 kickboxing event will take place at SoundForge in Port of Spain, from 7 pm.

The media conference for the event was held at Edson Breedy Athletics Gym in St Joseph, on May 22.

Moreno and Elliot will clash for the middleweight championship (175 pounds), which will be one of two title fights.

In the other championship bout, Ronaldo Diaz of TT will battle against Jamaican Shiaeiene Blake in a welterweight contest (165 pounds).

Nine fights will be held in total. Two other marquee events will see Edson Breedy duke it out with Tyler Neptune in a heavyweight clash and in a women’s match, national boxer Tianna Guy squares up with Stephanie Allen.

“It’s the main event because I think it is the most exciting fight that Trinidad would have seen for the entire 2025,” chairman of Rabz Fight Promotions Joshua Garcia said about the Moreno-Elliot fight.

He anticipates a keen contest between Diaz and Blake also. “I would say that is the fight that marks off the number one Jamaican combat athlete, which is Blake, versus the best what Trinidad has to offer now in kickboxing...I don’t think you will get any better when it comes to quality in terms of the sport than that fight.”

As is the case with many combat athletes, Moreno and Elliot were not short of words.

Elliot said, “My fighting style has become very, very diverse since I first started the sport. I represented TT at the highest level in taekwondo...I have been around the world – Korea, Denmark, Germany – I have seen the best the world has to offer. There is nothing that he (Moreno) can do that I have never seen before...there is nothing that he can do to prepare for me.”

Elliot, who played cricket for Fatima College, said, “My training has been just like how I apply myself to anything in life. I do my absolute best and I am just proving to myself once again that my mind is one of the most powerful minds in this country and whatever I put my mind to I will succeed.”

Moreno expects a tough battle. “I have my work cut out for me, I am not surprised but that is what I wanted. I asked for this fight, so I would not be like, ‘He is this big, bad, scary, fighter.’ I come from Barataria,” he said.

Moreno said he has always been faced with hurdles, but he keeps jumping over. “Everything I am doing (I was not supposed to do). I’m not supposed to win, I’m not supposed to succeed, I’m not supposed to achieve anything, so this is just another, ‘Not supposed to’ that I am going to do. That is how I look at this fight.”

Garcia said, “This event pushes our vision forward to connect the Caribbean through sport and place our fighters on the world stage.”

President of the TT Kickboxing Federation Bharrath Ramoutar praised Rabz for promoting kickboxing.