Leacock gets Soca Warriors call for Unity Cup

Isaiah Leacock of Defence Force -

JOINT-leading scorer in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Isaiah Leacock, has earned his first call-up to the Trinidad and Tobago men's football team for the Unity Cup, which will feature Caribbean and African nations.

Leacock, the local league's most prolific scorer along with Defence Force teammate Kevin Molino and Police FC's Joevin Jones, was named on a 24-man squad for the Unity Cup, which will be contested from May 27-31. The tournament will feature TT, Jamaica, Ghana and Nigeria at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium in West London, England.

Leacock has bagged 16 goals during the TTPFL campaign, which was pivotal in leading Defence Force to the league title.

Regular faces on the team are brothers Alvin and Joevin Jones, Daniel Phillips, Reon Moore, Kevin Molino, Justin Garcia and goalkeeper Denzil Smith.

TT squad:

Sheldon Bateau, Rio Cardines, Justin Garcia, Dantaye Gilbert, Shervohnez Hamilton, Jamal Jack, Alvin Jones, Joevin Jones, Isaiah Leacock, Isaiah Lee, Kristian Lee-Him, Kevin Molino, Reon Moore, Duane Muckette, Jelani Peters, Marvin Phillip, Daniel Phillips, Noah Powder, Andre Raymond, John-Paul Rochford, Denzil Smith, Jabari St Hillaire, Kaihim Thomas, Jesse Williams.