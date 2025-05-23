Kamla: What did PNM do with collected property tax?

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks at a post-cabinet meeting at the Office of the Parliament, Parliamentary Complex Cabildo Building, St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain, on May 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is asking the previous government to account for the $135 million collected in property tax payments since it was instituted last year.

Speaking at post-cabinet media briefing on May 22, Persad-Bissessar said between February 2024 and May 2025 payments totalled $135.6 million.

She broke down the payments by regional corporations revealing the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation earned the most, raking in $22.2 million.

This was followed by Diego Martin ($16.9 million), Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo ($16.7 million), San Juan Laventille ($12.1 million) and Chaguanas ($11.5 million) rounding out the top five most lucrative regional corporations.

San Fernando City Corporation was close behind earning 11.3 million while the Penal Debe Corporation earned $10.8 million.

None of the other regional corporations managed double figures with Rio Claro/Mayaro earning the least ($1.6 million) while the Tobago House of Assembly received $4.07 million in payments.

Persad-Bissessar said the amount collected was as high as it was because people chose to ignore her warnings.

“I told them don't pay it! I warned people to not pay this property tax money. But if you want to pay, pay. It's a free country.”

“If you decided to pay. That is on you.”

Singling out former local government minister Faris Al-Rawi, she said, “I want to ask Faris and others, what did you do with the money you collected for the property tax? What have you done with the millions you collected from property tax?”

She said taxpayers who complied with the law “in good faith” deserve to know how their money was spent.

In response Al-Rawi, suggested that question should not be directed at him, but rather at Finance Minister Dave Tancoo.

In a Whastapp message to Newsday, he accused Persad-Bissessar of forgetting the law and said the Ministry of Finance (MoF) was responsible for collecting the money.

“The collection of property tax by the Ministry of Finance is yet to be brought to account by the MoF, and it was estimated to be done in the mid year review this year, which is due in June 2025, while we talk in May 2025.”

He added, “Respectfully I would encourage the PM to pause and talk to her Ministers of Finance and she would be properly directed on the law and the process.”