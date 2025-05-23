Judge rules cop's suspension over Andrea Bharatt case unlawful

Justice Devindra Rampersad -

A High Court judge has ruled in favour of a police corporal assigned to an elite unit of the police service, declaring his nearly three-year suspension – after an investigation into the deaths of two suspects in the murder of Andrea Bharatt – unlawful.

Justice Devindra Rampersad granted multiple declarations in Cpl Joel Barton’s favour, quashed the commissioner’s decision in 2022 to suspend him, and described the circumstances of the suspension as “arbitrary,” “reprehensible,” and “inexplicable.”

Barton, an officer with 21 years of service and a former member of the elite Special Operations Response Team (SORT), was suspended on January 11, 2022. The suspension followed an investigation by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) into the deaths of Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon, both suspects in the high-profile murder case of court clerk Andrea Bharatt.

In his claim, Barton said he was never interviewed or charged with the deaths and was not the subject of any disciplinary proceedings.

He argued that his suspension had no factual basis and that he was not allowed to respond to any allegations.

In his ruling on May 22, Justice Rampersad said, “The court has no hesitation in granting declarations. The claimant was suspended for 40 months without charge, allegation, or explanation. It seems to be direct victimisation.”

The judge further criticised the Commissioner of Police for failing to respond to Barton’s pre-action correspondence and for not defending the case in court.

“It is as if the defendant was not interested in defending what was clearly indefensible,” Rampersad said. “There was no stated basis for the suspension, no allegation made against him.”

The court awarded Barton $188,480 for lost allowances and $80,000 in general damages for mental distress, embarrassment, and loss of reputation, with interest. Costs are to be assessed in default of agreement.

In his ruling, Justice Devindra Rampersad said, “It is remarkable that there was no actual suspension of the claimant by those exact words.

“There is nothing in the body of the notice directing the claimant to cease to report for duty. “Instead, the notice provides information that the PCA commenced an investigation into the deaths of Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon, but, importantly, fails to identify any offence that the claimant may have committed or how, if at all, he was involved.

“As a matter of fact, the recital in the notice mentions nothing about the claimant being investigated, whether by the PCA or any other investigator or in any other investigation.”

The judge described the commissioner’s notice as “startling.”

The evidence showed that the then-acting CoP McDonald Jacob issued the notice to Barton.

Barton’s pre-action was sent in October 2024, and his claim was filed a month later. The judge said, “Despite the pre-action correspondence, there was absolutely no concession. The defendant could have taken the decision that the suspension should be lifted but inexplicably, this was not done.

Judge: Barton poorly treated by CoP

“It is incomprehensible to this court that the defendant could have treated the claimant in the manner in which he was treated.”

The judge said Barton was treated like a common criminal since he had to report to a police station monthly and sign a register.

“All of that damage was completely unwarranted on the facts before this court. This damage to reputation is definitely very difficult to quantify.”

In his scathing criticism of the commissioner’s actions, Rampersad added, “He is an elite police officer with over 22 years of service who has had to suffer the indignity of being placed on suspension without cause whatsoever and who has therefore obviously been tarnished in his reputation with this suspension hanging over his head.

“He has suffered humiliation in the presence of his junior officers when signing the register and the ignominious position of having to satisfy the conditions of his suspension on a monthly basis for the past 40 months.

“The court has considered the fact that he was suspended upon an alleged suspicion of having committed an offence, but without any real basis whatsoever in an apparent arbitrary act.

“He has remained in that state of procedural limbo for the past 40 months or so.

“Without this step, one wonders how long he would have been left in the wilderness and in uncertainty, not knowing the extent to which this humiliation and embarrassing position would impact his chances of promotion and progression in the police service.”

In his lawsuit, Barton said he was left with no choice but to approach the court for relief.

“I cannot allow this very untenable state of affairs to continue while the citizens of this country are under siege from the criminal element and are depending upon the TTPS (TT Police Service) to provide them with protection and some chance to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

He said his only aim as a police officer was to serve the country and the police.

“I understand more than most the importance of the TTPS to the preservation of peace and order in this Republic.

“Without the TTPS functioning properly, the safety and security of the citizens of this country will be compromised, and the criminal element will plunder this society.”

He said his suspension came as a surprise.

At the hearing on May 22, the judge was told five other officers were also suspended after the investigations into Morris and Balcon’s deaths and they, too, have filed separate claims.

Attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Gerald Ramdeen, Nerisa Bala and Dayadai Harripaul represented Barton while Janique Mitchell and Justay Guerra appeared for the commissioner at the hearing.