Iwer, Gypsy are grand marshals for Atlanta carnival

With tens of thousands expected to attend, Atlanta carnival 2025 is poised to be a historic, high-energy showcase of Caribbean pride. -

The city of Atlanta is about to turn up the heat this Memorial Day weekend as the Atlanta Caribbean carnival returns for its 2025 edition.

A media release said, this year’s parade of the bands is set to be bigger and brighter, led by a star-studded lineup of celebrity grand marshals who are ready to bring the vibes.

Set for May 24, the parade will sizzle with Caribbean flavour as it takes over Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and environs, with soca music and dazzling costumes.

Adding even more sparkle to the experience, the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Bandleaders Association (ACCBA) have put together a contingent of celebrity grand marshals comprising of entertainment personalities and community leaders to lead the parade festivities, the release said.

Trinidad and Tobago will be highlighted and honoured with soca icon Neil "Iwer" George, serving as a 2025 parade grand marshal. Iwer known for his decades worth of soca hits which include Come to Meh, Savannah and Stage Gone Bad.

Joining Iwer as co-grand marshal is fellow Winston "Gypsy" Peters. Revered for his prowess with the calypso and extempo artforms, Peters also currently serves as chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC).

Adding to the Atlanta Carnival parade’s star power as co-grand marshal will be medical practitioner, entrepreneur and star of the popular Bravo network reality series Married to Medicine, Dr Contessa Metcalfe.

The 2025 Atlanta Caribbean carnival will also have representatives from the political arena serving as grand marshals. These include Georgia State Senator, Jason Esteves, Georgia House of Representatives member, Arlene Beckles and Atlanta City councilman, Byron Amos.

This year masqueraders have the opportunity to ignite the streets of Atlanta, they will also get to cross a main stage inside of the new post-parade concert venue, the Rodney Cook Sr Park, the release said.

In addition to the parade, attendees can enjoy a full weekend of ACCBA-powered events including live performances, J’Ouvert, breakfast and cooler parties and family-friendly activities celebrating the diversity and rhythm of the islands.

The release said, with tens of thousands expected to attend, Atlanta carnival 2025 is poised to be a historic, high-energy showcase of Caribbean pride.

For further info on Atlanta Caribbean carnival visit:

www.atlantacarnival.org

or via: Facebook: www.facebook.com/AtlantaCarnival & Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialatlantacarnival/