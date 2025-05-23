Heavy security for Parliament’s opening today

Army personnel work to prepare the Red House for the May 23 ceremonial opening of the Thirteenth Parliament on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, on May 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

COMMISSIONER of police Junior Benjamin cautioned the public to be aware of the traffic restrictions that will be put in place for the first sitting of the first session of the Thirteenth Parliament on May 23.

In a conversation with Newsday, Benjamin advised that the public make alternative parking arrangements for the day and be aware of the traffic restrictions so they would know where to park and where not to. “We cannot afford to have vehicles in these places without an owner because you never know what those vehicles may have in them.

“We are asking people to please be aware of the places that you ought to park and ought not to park because any vehicle that we believe is inside the zone, we will deal with it through the wrecker and they would have to pay the cost.”

Traffic restrictions will take effect from 6 am - 5 pm.

A legal notice posted on the TT Gazette said parts of St Vincent street, Duke Street, Independence Square North, Sackville Street, Richmond Street, Abercromby Street, Park Street, Knox street, Edward Street, Hart Street, Queen Street would be off-limits for parking. Taxis working the St Ann’s route from Hart Street will have to operate from the southern side of Queen Street, between Frederick Street and Abercromby Street.

Taxis working the St James route from Hart Street, will have to operate from the northern side of Independence Square North, between Frederick Street and Henry Street.

Benjamin said the police, especially officers from the Western, Port of Spain and North Eastern divisions would be out in numbers along with different arms of national security to ensure a heavy presence.

He asked the public to be patient as there will be traffic congestion.

“We will try our best to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Nevertheless people need to be quite aware that because of this important occasion, we have to make certain adjustments to the flow of traffic to ensure safety and security for everyone.” Preparations for the ceremonial opening of the parliament have been under way for a number of days with workers being seen putting up tents on the Red House grounds, but those intensified on May 22 with soldiers putting up structures and stages at the front gates, painters touching up the walls and fences outside the building and workers cleaning and beautifying Woodford Square.

Truck loads of trash and leaves were being carried out of the square after a day of cleaning leaves, mowing the park and trimming trees.

The order papers for the Senate and House of Representatives said sittings would begin from 1.30 on May 23. The first sitting will include the election of the speaker of the house and a deputy speaker, bills brought from the senate, petition papers, an address by President Christine Kangaloo on the opening of the first session, reports from the committees, urgent questions and other motions.