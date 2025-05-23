Getting down to business with tourism

Paolo Kernahan -

PAOLO KERNAHAN

TOURISM has always been the low-hanging fruit that all administrations have treated like pommerac – it’s nice to look at but too much work to make it palatable. Additionally, any discussion about tourism is usually drowned out by arguments that the sun, sand and sea sector can’t approximate revenues generated by oil and gas. It’s not supposed to. A modern tourism economy isn’t meant to supplant the petrochemical sector, but complement it.

Peak season for tropical destinations like ours begins in December. If we make the right moves, we can ramp up tourist arrivals for the winter season. This column has been banging this gong for a long time because tourism revenues can get into the bloodstream of our ailing economy a lot faster than any of the oil and gas “deals” currently being explored.

A key benefit from a thriving tourism sector is the immediate infusion of life for hotels, bed and breakfasts, restaurants, street vendors, taxi drivers and tour operators. Our mix of cultures and the way they’re expressed in music, food, art and theatre, our unique geography and, above all else, our people – no other Caribbean nation can come close to our layered, lush tourism experience.

Trinis, when we’re ready, are a premium product. There’s a naturally occurring warmth and geniality, we’re always keen to open our homes to outsiders. That’s a vibe that’s not as common in other countries.

When I produced local TV shows on TT’s wildlife, culture and history, friends would often "dump" their visiting relatives on me because they knew my work had me perambulatin’ all over the place. I became an unofficial tour guide for places like Kernaham Village on the east coast, Cedros, Icacos, Toco, etc.

Invariably, my charges were blown away by the experiences, even if there was nothing to eat on location, nor were there any restrooms available other than tall grass.

This country, because of the qualities I’ve described, has become a foreign content creator’s paradise. They earn money on platforms like YouTube and TikTok based on their video views. They can also earn money through sponsorship and brand deals. There are creators who keep returning to this country because it is seemingly a limitless source of material for clickable, scroll-stopping videos.

As someone who has travelled this country extensively, I can say without fear of contradiction that we have an infinite number of ways to share our island experience with the world. Content creators, digital nomads, yachties, eco-adventuring, food and heritage tourism – we’ve been sitting on a considerable source of forex revenues for too long.

Given our economic constraints, our tourism marketing budget is probably meagre. On the positive side, in today’s age we don’t need a multi-million dollar marketing juggernaut to make the most of the 2025 winter travel season. Audience attention is magnetised to social media. For the time being, focus on a social-first marketing strategy. This species of campaign can deliver massive reach, critical speed and the emotional impact that can trigger increased winter bookings.

A social-first campaign can also shorten conversion times; browsers graduating to travellers faster. People on TikTok et al are already in discovery mode – a huge distinction from folks driving past costly billboards while on the commute to work. Browsers consuming travel content are already auditioning their next destination; they’re primed to act. It’s also possible to go viral with TT content on social media if you understand how their algorithms work. Our breathtaking natural scenery, exotic wildlife, food culture and joie de vivre – these are the ingredients of videos that rack up massive views if done well.

However – and this is key – the content must be formulated for foreigners, not Trinis! This is a common mistake almost everyone in the local tourism industry makes; we're speaking to ourselves. While such videos attract thousands of views they won’t convert to ticket bookings as well, for obvious reasons.

Trinis are not our ideal target audience. Our marketing content must speak specifically to and target foreigners in the US, UK, Canada, Europe and Asia. People in those countries don’t know who any of our local “celebrities” or alleged media personalities are. Those audiences can’t relate to local lingo, inside jokes and cultural references. If they can’t relate, the content won’t connect or convert.

With smart targeting and brilliant content we can create visibility, buzz and bookings to generate revenues for the upcoming peak travel season in December. This country needs short-term dynamic strategies to right the ship. Simply cutting costs won’t cut it, nor will continued borrowing.