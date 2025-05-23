Ex-WPC vindicated after charges for reporting domestic abuse by fellow officer

Justice Carol Gobin. - File photo

A former woman police constable who reported her fellow officer and partner for domestic violence has won a malicious prosecution lawsuit against the state after the court found she was wrongfully charged for wasting the police’s time.

In a ruling on May 23, Justice Carol Gobin held that the police officers who investigated their colleague’s report “ignored stark aspects” of evidence supporting her allegations against her former partner.

“The approach of the police confirmed the abuser’s disdainful view of the domestic violence order, that it was just a piece of paper, it meant nothing.

“This is hardly the message the police are expected to endorse. Egregiously, the abuser was not held to account while the victim who had made a report of his abuse was charged with an offence when there was no jurisdiction for doing so and when, as I have found, it was actuated by malice,” Gobin said as she awarded the claimant $205,000 in damages, which included $130,000 in general and aggravated damages and $75,000 in exemplary damages.

According to the evidence, the claimant and her partner, both police officers, shared a home in Malabar, Arima, until she left in December 2015 after reporting several threats and assaults. She claimed her partner, who is also the father of their son, threatened to “wipe out” her family and made threats to shoot her. A “keep in view” notice was issued for her partner so that he would not be issued a firearm, and the judge noted this could only have been done after an investigation and assessment.

In December 2015, he allegedly choked and dragged her to the ground. She fled home with her son and applied for a protection order in early 2016, which was granted in May 2017.

She chose to return to her home since she was close to retirement and could no longer afford to rent, and the evidence said her ex-partner called a superior officer, threatening to kill her and himself as the relationship could not be reconciled. A month later, she met padlocked gates and called the Malabar police for intervention, but they “refused to get involved.” With legal advice and assistance from a relative, the locks to the gate and the bedroom where she and her son stayed were cut.

The next day, she was told by Sgt Lyndon Mascall to go to the Malabar police station for an interview. She did and again in July, but the judge pointed out that at no time did Mascall tell her she was a suspect or that he was considering a charge.

In December 2017, she was served with a summons on Mascall’s complaint laid in October. Between January 2018 to May 2019, she attended court until the matter was discontinued by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Although the state sought to defend the prosecution, the judge held that the charge was based on a complaint so defective it was “a nullity,” and that the prosecution lacked both reasonable and probable cause, core requirements for laying criminal charges.

“The specific factors identified by Sgt Mascall to support his claim of reasonable and probable cause did not justify his conclusions; rather, they raised serious questions about why the claimant was charged.

“I am not persuaded that it was to secure the ends of justice. In the circumstances, I find too that the prosecution could only be accounted for by imputing an indirect improper motive to discourage the claimant from involving the police and securing their assistance in her efforts to return to her home and essentially deterring her from repeatedly reporting his aggressive behaviour.

“It was meant to send a clear message that they did not believe her and that if she insisted on going back to the home, she could not count on them for protection.

“I have not arrived at this finding lightly and wish to make clear that I have not found actual malice in the sense of spite or ill will toward the claimant, but an improper motive which arose as a result of a lack of sensitivity and sympathy to the claimant’s predicament, stereotyping the victim as the one to blame,” the judge said.

In a scathing judgment, the judge noted that the inclusion of language suggesting the claimant “provoked” a breach of a domestic violence order revealed a troubling bias, one that blamed the victim rather than protecting her.

“The law does not pander to the moods and volatility of abusers,” the judge stressed.

She also added, “A sergeant of police who was the investigator and complainant must have been sufficiently qualified to look at the statutory provisions which he did, get the fundamentals right and identify the breaches of the law. He had access to legal counsel in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. He could not have had reasonable cause to lay this charge.”

As she detailed the evidence, Gobin also held that Sgt Mascall could not have “honestly believed that it would serve the ends of justice to lay the charge.”

She also held, “There was an improper motive which had the effect of protecting the abuser while blaming the victim,” the judge stated, adding that the police responses reflected “a lack of sensitivity and sympathy” toward the claimant’s situation.

The judge ordered exemplary damages in recognition of the injury to the claimant’s reputation and the police’s failure to uphold their responsibilities under the Domestic Violence Act.

“I have taken into account the injury to the claimant’s feelings and reputation, which would have been exacerbated not only by the fact that she was a police officer who had had no adverse report during her career, but by the shame of being charged for wasting the employment of the police as an officer.

“The irony must have been deeply painful and humiliating,” the judge said.

She added, “The officers demonstrated no sensitivity to the reality of domestic violence and behaviours of victims and abusers. They ignored the statutory mandate imposed under Section 21(1) of the Domestic Violence Act.”

“More often than not, there are no options for victims to leave, even when there are prolonged episodes of abuse.

“The police are not allowed after three encounters even on one day to just get fed up and say ‘don’t call us’ or worse to charge with wasting the employment of the police.

“The mandate to respond in the circumstances is not limited to simply turning up. It requires making meaningful enquiries with an open mind and offering assistance to protect victims. It contemplates sensitivity on matters of domestic violence, sympathy and an understanding of the dynamics of the relationship of victim and abuser.

“It requires the police to free their minds of a tendency to stereotype victims.”

Gobin said while officers showed up to respond to emergency calls, they failed to conduct a proper investigation and were “not even-handed and unbiased.”

“The evidence on the whole established that the police were selective in the matters which they chose to highlight coming out of their investigations, which they believed would undermine the claimant’s claim, while they ignored stark aspects which supported her allegations.”

In condemnation of the police’s actions, the judge also said, “Instead of enforcing the (protection) order, they concerned themselves with matters irrelevant to its terms. They embarked on an investigation, which was misguided by the notion that the claimant who had fled because of violence was not entitled to return to her home even with a protection order.

“After the third interaction with police at her home, she was warned that if she went back inside the gate, not call the Malabar police. There shall be judgment for the claimant.”

Attorneys Abdel Mohammed and Shania Sinanan represented the ex-WPC, while Tricia Ramlogan, Vandana Ramadhar and Domonique Bernard represented the state.