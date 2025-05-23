Easing Long Circular Road traffic woes

Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John -

THE EDITOR: I would like to make some suggestions to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

The traffic situation that occurs every day on Patna Street in front of Long Circular Mall (LCR) needs to be addressed. What causes the traffic is the fact that vehicles travelling either in a easterly or westerly direction on Patna Street have to give way to one another when turning into or exiting the mall and have to stop at this major road – the LCR.

I am suggesting creating a roundabout starting from the corner of Patna Street and LCR heading south to Delhi Street, to Calcutta Street and to Patna Street back to LCR.

The section from the corner of Patna Street and LCR heading south should be made one way with three lanes to the traffic lights – the left lane for vehicles to enter Federation Park, the middle lane to head south to the Western Main Road, and the right lane into Delhi Street. Delhi Street would now become one way in a westerly direction to Calcutta Street.

Vehicles heading north on LCR to Maraval would turn left on Delhi Street, then right on Calcutta Street, then right on Patna Street back to LCR. Patna Street would be one way in an easterly direction with two lanes between Calcutta Street and LCR.

Vehicles entering the mall would filter to the left lane, vehicles going north would filter to the left lane after the mall's gate, allowing vehicles exiting the mall to turn left freely and the right lane to head in a southerly direction. Vehicles exiting Federation Park would turn left heading south or straight into Delhi Street. Vehicles heading north on LCR would not be allowed to turn right at the traffic lights to Federation Park.

I think my suggestions should be tried and if successful be made permanent.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley