Defence Force teams, Police FC, Matura Reunited advance to FCB Cup semis

Defence Force Elite players celebrate a goal against Prison Service FC . - Photo courtesy Defence Force FC

DEFENCE Force’s tier one and tier two teams, in addition to Miscellaneous Police FC and MIC Matura Reunited, all advanced to the semifinals of the First Citizens Cup after securing victories in their respective quarterfinal ties on May 21.

Title-holders Defence Force FC remain on course to potentially retain the coveted crown after defeating Club Sando 1-0 in the first match of a double-header at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

A goal from Shaquille Bernard ten minutes into the first half was all it took to separate both teams, as the already crowned 2025 TT Premier Football League champions Defence Force, continue their quest for a domestic double.

In the second game at the Couva venue, Defence Force Elite (tier two) left it late to seal a 3-1 victory over Prison Service FC.

After a goalless first half, Defence Force’s Theo Crovador broke the deadlock in the 47th minute. However, Prison’s Perry Parris drew level when he found the back of the net in the 55th.

Both teams battled for the go-ahead goal and Defence Force were rewarded for their efforts in the 88th minute, courtesy Dwight Quintero. Three minutes into second half extra time, Mark Griffith put the game to rest when he scored to make it 3-1, which affirmed them a spot in the semis.

Over at La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Police FC’s Kareem Freitas bagged a brace, while teammate Jabari Mitchell scored one, to edge San Fernando Giants 3-2.

Freitas scored in the 19th and 62nd minutes before Mitchell netted the winner in the 85th minute.

In the earlier match at the La Horquetta venue, MIC Matura Reunited got past PVDM United 2-1. Kwame Hazel sent Matura ahead in the 19th minute while Andre Alfred doubled their lead in the 68th.

PVDM’s Joshua Noray pulled one back in the 80th minute but it was not enough, as the Matura squad held on for a close victory over the remaining minutes.

The semi-finals of the FCB Cup kick off at Ato Boldon Stadium on June 11 with Defence Force’s tier two unit up against Police FC from 6 pm, followed by the 2024 winners versus Matura United from 8 pm.