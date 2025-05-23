Bodoe: CMO Parasram on approved leave

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. -

Top Ministry of Health officials have not been "sent on leave" as alleged by a social media blogger.

The Facebook page Newsauce, operated by blogger Rhoda Bharath claimed on May 23 that chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram "was sent on leave till September with immediate effect."

"No email was sent to staff announcing his leave and indicating who will be acting in his stead. There is talk that Dr Miriam Abdul-Richards (sic) may also be sent on leave."

Newsday was unable to reach Parasram for comment but Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe denied that the CMO was forced to take any leave.

"He had accumulated a period of (annual) leave for which he duly applied and his request was processed and approved which is in keeping with standard procedures.

"I just want to add that the role of the CMO really falls under the service commission and as such a public officer like this cannot be placed on leave arbitrarily and just to add, as to the standard procedure, an acting Chief Medical Officer has been appointed to ensure that there is continuity of operations."

Dr Bodoe said he was unaware of any plans to send primary medical officer (PMO) Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards on leave.

Sources within the Ministry of Health told Newsday Abdool-Richards was performing her PMO duties up to May 23 and that she is expected to go on pre-approved annual vacation in a few weeks.

Newsday understands an email was sent out to Ministry of Health staff informing them that Dr Priya Lalloo would be acting as CMO until September 12.