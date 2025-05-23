Anisa: Let's bat against cancer in charity match

Former TT cricketer Rayad Emrit, left, speaks during the launch of the Batting Against Cancer event at the President's Box, Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, on May 23. Others at the head table are chairman of the TT Cancer Society Robert Dumas, from right, Queen's Park Cricket Club president Dr Nigel Camacho and American Cancer Society Global Hero of Hope for TT Dr Mariama Alleyne. PHOTO COURTESY TT CANCER SOCIETY - PHOTO COURTESY TT CANCER SOCIETY

THE second edition of the Batting Against Cancer Charity Cricket match was launched on May 23 with many TT cricketers confirming their support for the event.

The event was launched at the President's Box, Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

TT women's cricketer Anisa Mohammed said most people have been affected in some way by cancer, and this is why she had no hesitation in supporting Batting Against Cancer, which will bowl off on July 19 at the Queen's Park Oval, from 3 pm.

The trio of national women's cricketers Mohammed, Britney Cooper and Lee Ann Kirby all attended the launch.

Former TT men's cricketers Imran Khan and Rayad Emrit, who also attended, are also set to compete. Emrit, coach of the Red Force, hailed the importance of the event.

The T20 charity match helped raise close to $250,000 last year and expectations this year would be high. Republic Bank and the Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) are among the organisations backing the event.

Speaking at the launch, Mohammed said, "I think it is a great initiative that the TT Cancer Society is having and any way I can give back or assist, I am very happy to do that. When (Cancer Society chairman) Robert (Dumas) reached out to me...I immediately said yes. I am hoping with my presence here, persons will come out and support this event."

Mohammed, a former West Indies women's off spinner, has seen the impact of cancer on the lives of loved ones.

"My best friend's dad died from cancer. I do know a couple other persons who won this battle and lost this battle. One of my former (TT) captains, Stephanie Power, she won this battle as well. Not directly (affected), but indirectly."

Advisor, marketing and impact of the TT Cancer Society, Sherine Mungal, said the Batting Against Cancer event is part of a programme run by the American Cancer Society.

"This event – Batting Against Cancer – falls under the relay-for-life initiative, which is an initiative run by the American Cancer Society. The TT Cancer Society became part of that organisation three years ago. We are one of 34 countries around the world that is now mandated to host these events as partners with the American Cancer Society. Apart from raising funds, it is about raising awareness and bring communities together, so each country can decide what event they want to do."

The TT Cancer Society first held a walk in 2023, followed by a cricket match in 2024.

Mungal was happy for the support from the TT cricketers last year and hoping for the same in July.

"This is all about charity and raising funds and it is all about giving back, and so many stood up to the call."

She wants the public to get on board in the fight against cancer.

"Cancer has touched so many people. There is hardly anybody that we know that has not been touched by cancer one way or the other. It is a subject that resonates.

"Cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of death in TT and we at the (TT) Cancer Society, we believe that education is key, creating awareness is key and we felt like pulling this event together where families can be involved, children can be involved – we are creating the awareness."

Dr Mariama Alleyne is the American Cancer Society Global Hero of Hope for TT. Speaking about her role in the event, she said, "I have a flagship role in getting the word out there in promoting the event...all of us are either survivors or caregivers and we have committed to telling our story, encouraging, bringing awareness."

Others who attended the launch of the event were Dumas, QPCC president Dr Nigel Camacho and Nigel Baptiste, president and managing director of Republic Bank. Camacho said QPCC will stream the event for those who can't attend.