$35k in prizes at NLCL U23 Nation's Cup

Action in the NLCL U19 Community Cup in 2023. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

THE Next Level Foundation (NLF), organisers of the popular Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) Community Cup, will be hosting its inaugural NLCL U23 Nation's Cup, tentatively scheduled to kick off in June. The tournament will feature approximately 20 community teams vying for a challenge trophy and $35,000 in prizes.

In a media release on May 22, organisers said the NLCL U23 Nation’s Cup will seek to maintain the highest standards, while allowing the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association an opportunity to scout and source players to assist in qualification for upcoming Pan Am and Olympic Games.

NLF chairman Brian Jordan said, "Who doesn’t remember Village Olympics growing up years ago? It always provided such a huge source of community pride, as young athletes competed while representing their respective home communities in front of their supportive families, neighbours, and friends.”

He added, “We are super proud as we kick off this project, and may start the Nation’s Cup in June with a maximum of 20 teams this season, but with the assistance of our sponsors, we expect to grow each and every season.”

Germaine Jordan, NLCL tournament chairperson said, “Our tournament motto is: saving our youth through football. In this Nation’s Cup tournament, as with others, we will focus on discipline and excellence. We all can make a difference in the young lives we come into contact with. Our mission is to try to lead responsibly and make a positive difference.”

In its upcoming season, the NLCL U23 Nation’s Cup will have four groups: South/Central, Tobago, East and North, each with a maximum of five teams.

The NLCL Community Cup organising committee has hosted several youth tournaments across TT in the past. Organisers said several deserving young footballers have gone on to scholarship opportunities and also to represent national teams.

For more information, contact NLCL Community Cup via Instagram (nlclcommunitycup), Facebook (NLCL Community Cup), call 389-0516 or e-mail nextlvlconsulting@yahoo.com.