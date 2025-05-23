280 auxiliary officers to be absorbed into fire service

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander speaks at a post-cabinet meeting as Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar looks on at the Office of the Parliament, Parliamentary Complex Cabildo Building, St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain on May 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Cabinet has approved the absorption of 280 auxiliary fire officers into the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service in a bid to address longstanding staff shortages.

This was confirmed on May 22 by Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander during a post-cabinet media briefing.

Alexander said the fire service has been operating below capacity for years.

“For the last number of years, the TT Fire Services, after communication with the Chief Fire Officer, has been understaffed,” he said. “As a result of that, today ... this cabinet took a decision to have 280 auxiliary fire officers absorbed into the fire services.

He said the issue became more pronounced after the closure of Petrotrin in 2018.

“This is a situation where since 2018 November 30, when the then government shut down Petrotrin, a number of officers had to be called out to man the fire stations down at the Petrotrin headquarters and other areas of concern,” he said.

He said integrating auxiliary officers would not place an additional financial burden on the state.

“There’s no major cost, there’s no cost at all to this process,” Alexander said.

Despite the measure, Alexander complained the fire service remained significantly below its required staffing complement.

“The Chief Fire Officer is concerned as to the understaff of those persons there under his command. So we hope now — the shortage at this time is 420 officers as of this month."

He added that plans were being made to recruit additional personnel.

“We’re upping the strength, and there should be a recruitment taking place in the not-too-distant future to bring them up to par,” Alexander said.

In response to the announcement, Fire Officers Association president Keone Guy issued a statement welcoming the move and acknowledging its significance for fire officers across the country.

“Today, we proudly witness the fulfilment of a long-awaited promise, Cabinet approval for the absorption of 280 auxiliary fire officers into the regular ranks of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service.

“We extend heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, her cabinet, and the Minister of Homeland Security for delivering on this key campaign commitment. This move not only provides long-overdue job security to hundreds of dedicated officers, but it also strengthens the frontline of national safety and emergency response.

“This is a victory for the men and women who served with pride, even in uncertainty. Today, your perseverance is recognised,” Guy said.