Williamsville man robbed at gunpoint at traffic light

- File photo

A 37-year-old Williamsville man was robbed of his car when he stopped at a San Fernando traffic light on May 21.

Police said the man and a passenger were heading south on the San Fernando Bypass in his black Toyota Aqua when they stopped at the traffic light at the Rushworth Street intersection around 1.45 am.

The driver told investigators that's when two armed assailants came out of a silver Nissan Tiida which was behind them and announced a robbery. The men drove off in the Aqua along the San Fernando Bypass.

Police are continuing investigations.