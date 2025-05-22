Venezuelan shot twice in San Fernando robbery

- File photo

A 26-year-old Venezuelan man was shot twice in his leg during a robbery in San Fernando on May 21.

Initial police reports said the victim was entering the yard of an apartment building along Independence Avenue around 6.40 pm when he heard two gunshots and immediately felt a burning sensation in his right thigh.

He told police he turned around and saw a man wearing a black hoodie holding a gun. He dropped a plastic bag with $800 and food items before running to hide behind the apartment building.

He later came out and realised his bag was missing and that his leg was bleeding. A San Fernando police patrol responded and took him to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene while officers retrieved CCTV footage. Investigations are ongoing.