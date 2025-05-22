Two kickboxing titles on the line at RABZ7 on May 24

Kenneth 'Ironman' Bishop lands a left hook on Jeremy 'Rampage' Rodulfo (L) during RABZ 6 Fight Night at the Sound Forge grounds on December 13, 2024 in St James. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

TWO kickboxing champions will be crowned at SoundForge on Mucurapo Road on May 24 as the anticipation builds ahead of this year’s RABZ7 event.

The night boasts a nine-bout fight card, capped off by two title fights.

The pre-main event pits Jamaica’s Shiaeine Blake against TT’s Ronaldo Diaz in a 165-lb title bout that “symbolises more than a championship, and the rise of Caribbean combat sports,” a RABZ release said on May 21. This is an open welterweight title match.

The main event features local kickboxers Le Shaun Moreno, defending middleweight champion, up against title contender Nicholas Elliott, in a 175-lbs showdown which, “promises fireworks in every round,” the statement added.

Other highlighted bouts on the card will see seasoned kickboxer Edson Breedy up against Tyler Neptune in the 250lbs category, while national boxer Tianna Guy takes on Stephanie Allen in a 130lbs boxing contest.

Founded in 2022 by Fatima College alumni members Joshua Garcia, Dylan Hannays, and Jerrell Forde, RABZ Fight Promotions is swiftly becoming a driving force for combat sports in TT. They are sanctioned by the Island Kickboxing Federation of TT (IKBTT).

“RABZ 7 isn’t just another fight night,” said co-founder Garcia. “It’s a celebration of discipline, youth, and Caribbean spirit.”

Doors open at 7 pm.

RABZ7 Fight Card:

Stephen Clarke vs Johnathan Trim (175 lbs)

Olujimi Bradshaw vs Joshua Besson (135 lbs)

Edson Breedy vs Tyler Neptune (250 lbs)

Jerome Barclay vs Rondel Oliver (175 lbs)

Charlo Alfonso vs Samuel Negrin (185 lbs)

Stephanie Allen vs Tianna Guy (130 lbs)

Halftime Performance

John Paul Serrette vs Zachary Gonsalves (145 lbs)

Ronaldo Diaz vs Shiaeine Blake – Title Fight (165 lbs)

Nicholas Elliott vs Le Shaun Moreno – Title Fight (175 lbs)