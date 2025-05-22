The future of real estate in Trinidad and Tobago

Sally Singh, president Association of Real Estate Agents. -

Sally Singh, president Association of Real Estate Agents

THE journey started 35 years ago at the Queen’s Park Hotel in Port of Spain, now transformed into the bpTT office building. A small group of real estate agents with a clear focus gathered to create a more structured industry – one that embodied a shared ethical code and common standards of best practice, upholding the integrity of those working within the sector.

Founded in response to the growing need for a unified body to regulate and advocate for real estate professionals in Trinidad and Tobago, the Association of Real Estate Agents’ (AREA) primary aim was to position real estate as a professional career rooted in ethical practices.

Today, 35 years later, AREA’s role is no less vital. The organisation continues to lobby for legislation that would register and license all practising agents and mandate membership of a single national association to regulate the entire industry.

At the core of this dynamic sector is a network of allied professionals with whom trained agents collaborate daily. According to the AREA Principles of Real Estate Sales course, offered in partnership with UWI–Roytec, these include – but are not limited to – land developers, architects, contractors, surveyors and valuators, financial institutions, attorneys-at-law, and increasingly digital surveyors. Each brings their expertise, local knowledge, and dedication to the field.

This underscores the importance of AREA’s continued commitment to educating and training its members to uphold professional standards. In recent years, technological advancements have revolutionised certain aspects of the sector – such as the use of drones and geomatic surveys for property assessments, or digital platforms for marketing via social media and virtual tours – making the process more efficient and transparent.

While financial institutions play a direct role in stimulating real estate activity by enabling access to funding for residential or commercial projects, it is ultimately government policies, incentives, and the broader national economy that influence long-term investment. Initiatives aimed at sustainable development and urban planning, for example, ensure that growth within the real estate sector aligns with environmental and community priorities. Ultimately, the success of TT's real estate market relies on a synergy between industry professionals, supportive infrastructure and forward-thinking policy.

Even within a supportive framework, an unregulated market allows unethical practices, misinformation and diminished investor confidence to persist. AREA has long recognised this risk and has been actively involved in drafting protective legislation that promotes collaboration between agents, protects sellers and buyers and safeguards all parties involved in property transactions. These efforts culminated in the passage of the Real Estate Agents Act in 2020, following submission of AREA’s draft legislation to the Office of the Attorney General. The act mandates government registration of agents and brokers, annual licensing of practising agents, mandatory membership of a national regulatory body, and continuous professional development (CPD) on a yearly basis. The Act, however, is yet to be proclaimed.

AREA strongly advocates for the implementation of a national property listing service, recognising its potential to enhance transparency, improve efficiency, and generate valuable data to support digital analysis of industry performance. Such a system would empower buyers and sellers to make more informed decisions, elevate the expertise of individual agents, and promote best practices throughout the real estate sector.

Public-private partnerships also hold promise for improving the sector. Collaborative efforts can lead to innovative solutions that streamline processes, reduce bureaucratic hurdles and modernise the conveyancing system.

A well-regulated real estate market in TT will not only protect consumers but also encourage sustainable growth, attract investors, and contribute to the nation’s overall economic development. Real estate investment is a significant contributor to GDP and a vital indicator of economic health. By prioritising education and professionalism, AREA is helping to build a strong foundation for sectoral growth and the national prosperity.

Although AREA has been advocating for industry regulations since its inception, for many years it remained a lone voice. The organisation was formally incorporated by an Act of Parliament on July 2, 2012 (Act No. 10 of 2012), and its code of ethics and standards of practice have since gained traction beyond its own membership.

As the real estate market continues to evolve, AREA’s vision for the future includes a renewed focus on education – particularly in relation to technology and artificial intelligence (AI) – to enhance the daily practices of its members. AI in real estate is one of the topics discussed at AREA’s Best Practices Seminar 2025, open to the public, on May 21.

More broadly, AREA remains committed to using its platform to advocate for green, sustainable development, accessible housing opportunities; full regulation of the sector; and increased digitisation of the conveyancing process. These advancements not only promise to improve efficiency but also to generate a comprehensive database of transactions and analytics that will empower agents, sellers and buyers alike to navigate the complexities of one of life’s most significant decision.

AREA’s mission is to promote real estate as a solid long-term investment that safeguards our national legacy and enhances the lives of future generations. In this connection, our membership in the TTCSI is considered well placed and we remain opened for collaboration and partnership that will propel not only AREA, but the services sector further into the realm of realising our shared goals.