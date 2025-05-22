Thank you, Morvant/Laventille

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am writing to express my profound gratitude and to share an experience that has forever changed my perception of the Morvant/Laventille community.

Last Thursday, while navigating roadworks in the area, my car unexpectedly slipped into a deep drain. As a senior citizen, I was immediately concerned about how I would free my vehicle. To my immense surprise and relief, a young man quickly came to my aid, followed by several others.

These "angels," as I now call them, who were simply sitting on the street corner, selflessly rallied together. They assured me, "Miss, don't you worry, you are not the first," and with incredible teamwork, they lifted my car out of the drain, turned it around, and ensured I was safe before quietly dispersing.

Thanks to their kindness and strength, I made my 11 am appointment at 11.07 am – a very minor delay for a truly impactful lesson. This incident profoundly reminded me that beneath any lingering stigma, the heart of this community beats with genuine compassion and solidarity.

My experience is a testament to the good, solid people who live in Morvant/Laventille.

However, this incident also highlighted a deeper issue. The persistent stigmatisation of Morvant/Laventille as a crime "hotspot" area, and the people within it, is a grave injustice that hinders progress for the very residents especially students, and stifles their potential.

This unfair labelling prevents an entire community from moving forward and this has been going on for 60 years. Many good artists, musicians, public servants and people in the private sector came out of this area.

I implore this new government to take a bold step towards true positivity and empowerment in this community.

One crucial measure would be to consider changing the name of this area, a name that, as the nation is quite aware, carries immense stigma.

Furthermore, I urge the administration to actively engage with and visit this community, which has been regrettably neglected by the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation and the former administration as a whole.

It is time for real investment. I suggest that the government hold workshops and training programmes to empower men and women in these communities with practical skills so they themselves can oversee the proper construction of drains, paving and upkeep of roadways, creating signs for streets and lanes, and fostering a culture of environmental cleanliness and beautification with gardens.

This area was originally a farming community, and such initiatives could not only address critical infrastructure needs but also provide meaningful employment, separating negative perceptions from the industrious spirit of its people.

Let us recognise and support the inherent goodness and potential within Morvant/Laventille. I am a lucky woman in my senior years to have witnessed such kindness firsthand, and I believe with the right government support, this community can truly flourish. Everybody must win. Spread the love.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

Morvant