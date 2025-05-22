Still no funeral for murdered autistic teen

Malini Persad -

THE grieving father of 15-year-old Malini Persad, who was brutally murdered in April, is appealing to Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander and Minister of Justice Wayne Sturge to intervene and help expedite the DNA testing process, which has delayed her burial.

Despite the anguish caused by the prolonged wait, Andrew Persad expressed his gratitude to the police for their continued efforts in the investigation.

“It’s been a long wait. We would love to get some closure,” Persad told Newsday in a phone interview on May 22.

“We understand the police have procedures they must follow, but we’re hoping either minister can step in so we can finally lay her to rest. It’s been very difficult.”

Persad said the family has yet to receive any updates on when Malini’s body will be released. He explained the delay is due to pending DNA results.

“The last thing we were told is it would take about three weeks. So we’re hoping by the end of this week, maybe even tomorrow or early next week, we’ll have something,” he said.

Despite the excruciating wait and unimaginable grief, Persad reiterated his appreciation for the police's efforts.

“Everyone is trying their best to get results from the forensic side, but they have their own pace to work at,” he added, again pleading for assistance in bringing closure and speeding up the process.

“We would really appreciate any help,” Persad stressed.

Newsday tried calling Sturge and Alexander, but calls to their phones went unanswered.

Malini went missing on April 13 and was found dead four days later on April 17. Her decomposed remains were discovered in a forested area behind Renaissance Energy Ltd at KPA Trace off GP Road, Barrackpore, by officers of the Southern Division and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), led by Vallence Rambharat.

A rope fashioned into a noose was found near her body, and investigators believe she was raped. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, she was identified by her clothing.

Malini, a resident of Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore, was a form two student at ASJA Girls’ College. She was autistic and suffered from “drop attack” seizures (atonic seizures), for which she was on medication.

Her father recounted the final morning of her life. Malini stayed home with her uncle and grandmother while the rest of the family went to Point Fortin.

“She didn’t want to go with us,” he recalled. The family left around 7 am and returned at about 1.30 pm after his brother called to let him know Malini was missing.

Malini often kept to herself in her room, so her uncle initially assumed she was there. It was not until later that he realised she was gone and began searching.

On April 14, a family friend told the Persads Malini was seen walking with a man, later identified as Vinod Kotai, who became the main suspect in her disappearance. That was the last confirmed sighting of her alive.

Investigators later obtained CCTV footage showing Malini walking with Kotai along Mussarap Trace. The footage confirmed she never left the area. Residents also reported seeing the suspect buying doubles at the corner of Rochard Douglas Road and Mussarap Trace that same day.

Kotai, 52, was detained in connection with the case. However, he was found dead by suicide in a holding cell at the Barrackpore Police Station on April 19, just hours after reportedly admitting to being one of the last people to see Malini alive.