Siparia granny beaten, robbed in home invasion

- File photo

A 79-year-old Siparia woman was beaten and robbed by two armed assailants during a home invasion on the morning of May 21.

Police reports said the woman was in the kitchen of her Quarry Village home when two masked men ran in through her unlocked front door around 9.45 am. The men announced a robbery before beating her, tying her hands and feet together.

The men took two televisions, $5,000 cash, jewellery and two 20-pound gas cylinders. The men then escaped on foot.

The pensioner was able to free herself and sought assistance from passing drivers. The police were contacted and relatives took her to the Siparia District Health Facility.

Based on information they received, PC Jaglal and PC Marshall went into a heavily forested area off Sand Pit Road, Fyzabad Branch Road, Quarry Village, where they saw a makeshift camp.

There they found a man known to them holding a television. The officers announced themselves and called out to the man to stop but the suspect dropped the television and ran through the bushes.

Despite a short chase by the officers, the man could not be found. South Western Division Task Force officers also joined the search without success, despite checks in the Siparia and Santa Flora police districts.

The television was recovered along with the two gas cylinders at the makeshift camp which the victim confirmed were her stolen items.