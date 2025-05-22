Scotiabank named region’s best bank for 2025

Gayle Pazos. - Photo courtesy BATT

SCOTIABANK was named the Caribbean’s best bank for 2025, by Global Finance, a monthly print magazine, that selects the best financial institutions around the world.

In a media release on May 22, senior vice president and managing director of Scotiabank TT Gayle Pazos thanked the bank’s employees and reiterated its commitment to clients.

“This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and all that we are achieving together as we create value for our clients.

“Our strong, stable financial performance and introduction of innovative digital enhancements has enabled us to lead the local market. We remain focused on deepening client relationships, leading with advice and following with solutions, as we build high-quality experiences.”

The release highlighted several milestones in the bank’s performance over the past year including reaching a 1.89 per cent return on assets, a 14.24 per cent return on equity and an operational efficiency of 46.6 per cent.

It also established a new digital onboarding process for a better user experience and an online collaboration tool which allows clients to communicate with advisers through the Scotia Caribbean app.

The Scotia Caribbean app also gives customers the ability to sign up for the Solace Insurance solution.

Editorial director of Global finance Joseph D Giarraputo said the magazine’s award programme honours financial institutions that excel in diversity of offerings, stability and technological innovation.

“The winners of this year’s awards are those banks that attended carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success.”