President to appoint two new government ministers

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo will swear in two new Government ministers at 1 pm today, May 22, according to a media release issued by the Office of the President at 10.30 am.

While the statement confirmed the swearing-in ceremony, it did not disclose the identities of the appointees or clarify whether the positions are at the senior or junior ministerial level.

At present, the Cabinet comprises 25 ministers, six ministers of state and five parliamentary secretaries.

Today’s appointments are expected to bring changes amid a wave of speculation and political manoeuvring.

Among the names circulating is former political leader of the Congress of the People (COP), Prakash Ramadhar. The COP is a coalition partner in the current government, and Ramadhar has publicly stated he is awaiting an official appointment.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is also expected to appoint five senators to fill existing vacancies in the Upper House. Newsday understands two of those posts are likely to be filled by a former opposition senator and an attorney who has been working closely with the UNC. These two new appointees will also sit in the Upper House, leave just three more vacancies.

Additionally, Princes Town MP Dr Aiyna Ali is said to be under consideration for an expanded role within the Government, though no official confirmation has been provided.

Today's swearing-in ceremony will be held at President’s House in St. Ann’s. The ceremony takes place as Cabinet meets for a third time.

Meanwhile, Parliament is set to reconvene on May 23 with a ceremonial opening, some 25 days after the April 28 general election.