Preparing Trinidad and Tobago’s workforce for the next energy era

Young people should prepare to join the workforce for the next energy era. - Photo courtesy Freepik

MANEESHA MAHARAJ

Director, GSTT

Well engineer (former exploration geoscientist), Shell TT Ltd

LONG celebrated for its rich hydrocarbon resources and a century-long legacy of oil and gas, TT, like many other mature production provinces, is tasked with reimagining its future in a world steadily moving towards cleaner, low-carbon, sustainable energy solutions while grappling the dual challenge of continuous resource maturation. The energy sector has always been subject to strong cyclicity, being linked to and affected by global financial, political and epidemiological events and supply and demand dynamics.

Today’s situation is by no means novel, and much can be learnt from the past as we navigate the future. Notable downturns impacting employment and skill development occurred in the 1986 and 2014 oil price crash events, the 2008 financial crisis and the covid19 pandemic, all of which saw significant imbalance in the demand and supply of fossil fuels. Recovery typically spanned five to ten years and were riddled with expertise gaps. The accompanying timeline gives more detail into the cyclicity of the oil and gas industry over the last 155 years.

As for the evolution of a preferred energy profile, today we see the demand for sustainable and renewable energy sources, but historically, the world has experienced transitions from primitive sources (wood and straw for heating), into coal mining with the Industrial Revolution, supplementation with renewable energy in more advanced and first world nations (wind farms, geothermal harvesting) and nuclear power generation before entering the era of hydrocarbons as we know it. At the heart of these transitions, technological advancements drive the economics behind preferred energy sources, and morph the energy landscape towards sustainable, cost-effective solutions.

Preparing the TT’s workforce for the next energy era is not a task for tomorrow – it is a priority for today. While some key technical, business and leadership skills are easily transferable between the traditional oil and gas industry and the upcoming era of renewables and sustainability, a host of new skill sets will be required over the coming years to satisfy the ever-critical demand for energy.

When asked his thoughts on the profile of a futuristic energy professional, Stephen Jagdeo, geophysicist at Heritage said, “Next generation graduates in the energy sector must give themselves the competitive edge by being multi-skilled, oftentimes with tertiary qualifications spanning several interrelated disciplines. They should demonstrate interest in artificial intelligence, Python programming and data analytics/science. These are fast becoming standard requirements. Strong interest in CCUS and renewables will certainly be a plus.”

A non-exhaustive list of technical upcoming career paths is shared below.

1. Carbon management and energy transition

● Carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) – Reservoir screening for CO₂ storage, well integrity for injection, and monitoring techniques.

● Hydrogen technologies – Green, blue, and turquoise hydrogen production, storage, and transport methods.

2. Renewable energy and storage

● Battery energy storage systems (BESS) – Lithium-ion, solid-state, flow batteries, and grid-scale energy storage.

● Renewable project development – Site selection for wind, solar, and geothermal, including GIS and remote sensing.

● Alternative fuels – Biofuels, synthetic fuels, ammonia, and e-fuels for transportation and industry.

3. Digital and AI-driven energy solutions

● Machine learning and AI in energy – Predictive analytics for subsurface modelling, drilling automation, and energy forecasting.

● Digital twin technology – Creating virtual replicas of assets for real-time monitoring and optimisation.

● IoT and smart grids – Real-time data acquisition for optimising energy distribution and consumption.

This transition, while presenting risks to traditional energy jobs, offers enormous opportunity to diversify the economy and redefine the national workforce. Trinidad’s strategic location, existing energy infrastructure, and skilled labour force position us uniquely to pivot into cleaner energies. Our current workforce is well poised to delve into gas-centric developments, carbon capture and storage solutions, renewable energy integration, hydrogen exploration, decommissioning and infrastructure management as it relates to aging oil production facilities. Understanding how and where existing skills can be transferred is key to resilience and adaptation in this transition period and the non-exhaustive list below can be considered a starting point for such.

1. Subsurface and geoscience

Seismic interpretation, petrophysics and reservoir modelling are all required skills to support the identification and monitoring of CO₂ storage sites. Understanding heat flow, fluid migration, and subsurface geology can support geothermal energy development. Expertise in rock mechanics helps assess reservoir integrity for underground hydrogen storage and CO₂ sequestration.

2. Drilling and well engineering

Expertise in well design, drilling and completions operations are directly transferable to its counterpart in CCS and geothermal wells. Knowledge of pressure regimes and fluid behaviour from managed pressure drilling and well control operations is crucial for safe injection and extraction processes in hydrogen storage and CO₂ injection. Finally, skills from the Intervention and Abandonment of oil and gas wells are applicable to the safe re-purposing of existing wells for CO₂ storage, decommissioning and management of CCS infrastructure.

3. Production and facility engineering

An understanding of multiphase flow, corrosion, and integrity management gained from flow assurance and production optimisation applies to CO₂ and hydrogen transportation in pipelines and subsurface storage. Process engineering practitioners can transfer expertise in separation, refining, and chemical processing to biofuels and synthetic fuel production. Enhanced oil recovery with gas injection methodologies can be tailored to CCS and hydrogen production. Finally, mechanical and electrical engineers can apply their trade to the design and automation of renewable energy infrastructure, as they currently do with onshore and offshore oil and gas production facilities.

4. Digitalisation and data science

Growth in this space continues to evolve, with AI and machine learning consistently improving the efficiency of traditional manual tasks.

In the non-technical space, human resources, project management, risk management, commercial, business strategy, leadership and multidisciplinary skills likely have a direct pathway as business-critical expertise across the evolving energy landscape.

Alongside upskilling and reskilling, the energy transition offers an exciting opportunity for new educational opportunities. Preparing the national workforce involves not just retraining current energy professionals but reimagining educational systems, technical training pathways, and policy frameworks. Partnerships between the government, industry, and academic institutions are key.

Dr Hasley Vincent, senior lecturer and co-ordinator petroleum geoscience programme at UWI shared some thoughts on the subject. “Globally, the consensus exists for the increased relevance and usage of alternative forms of energy, though local conversations differ based on a number of factors, including the role fossil fuels play within a local economy. The policy for TT has been clear – implement initiatives and policy to support the increased relevance and use of alternative forms of energy while continuing to increase oil and gas production; this is inevitable given the importance of oil and gas to the economy. This parallel approach is important in how universities, and the geoscience programme frame their curricula.”

Asked specifically about the local education landscape, Vincent said, “The UWI is clear in its mandate as its policy position promotes the infusion of ’sustainability and resilience principles’ into their courses and research. Such a position strongly encourages programmes focused on fossil-based sources of energy, to adapt and prepare our graduates with the skill sets required for the broader energy base while at the same time, ensuring that the core skills needed by the hydrocarbon industry are maintained. Additional learning outcomes include carbon management and policy, geophysical monitoring strategies, understanding ‘carbon system elements’ and sequestration techniques. The Petroleum Geoscience Programme has responded by introducing these modules into its advanced geology, HSSE and economics courses, intending to mirror conversations that are ongoing amongst investors and policy makers. The graduate of today would indeed have a broader appreciation and readiness to actively participate within the energy transition.”

In closing, it is important to acknowledge that the ongoing transition to more suitable forms of energy better fitted to satisfy present and futuristic needs, accompanied by decreasing employment rates within the traditional oil and gas sector, are not new phenomena. More information and resources can be found through local arms of non-profit educational organisations such as the Geological Society of TT (GSTT), the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG). Readers navigating the evolution of the energy industry, whether veterans or aspiring professionals, are encouraged to take advantage of the membership offerings of the societies above, connect with professionals locally and globally, maintain resilience and adapt a learner mindset as the world continues to seek creative and innovative ways to propel the ever-critical energy industry forward.

This article was submitted by the Geological Society of TT (GSTT).