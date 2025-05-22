Political ego costing Trinidad and Tobago

FIle photo

THE EDITOR: For as long as I can remember, successive governments, on coming into office, have scrapped massive infrastructure projects undertaken by the immediate former administration.

Post general elections, we have heard of 31 unfinished schools, the UWI Debe campus left to rot, the Couva Children’s Hospital which the then government decided to use only out of the urgency of covid.

It is clear that billions of dollars have been spent on many projects for which there was no continuity after one government demitted office and another took over. In essence this is a massive waste of tax payers’ money.

And most of the time, the decision by a new government to halt or do away with projects started by its predecessor was all simply out of political ego and vindictiveness. Sometimes, the excuse has been there isn't enough money to complete these projects, yet the new government is quick to announce new mega projects under its purview.

Any government ought to know its duty is to manage the public purse in the interest of the citizens. They are not there to manage these resources in accordance with ego and what would make you as the government look good and the other side look bad.

Scrapping infrastructure works started by a previous government probably feels good for the new administration but it leaves the rest of the country sad or mad to see these resources just going to waste.

I ask this government and the Attorney General to find some mechanism or legislation to make it mandatory for incoming governments to continue works that would have been started by previous administrations since such continuity would only redound to the benefit of the nation.

Doing this would ensure that taxpayers are getting value for money and taxpayers are not funding political egos of those who happen to be in charge.

There should be only one reason to discontinue a project and that is if it is clear it would be harmful or detrimental to the country and citizens. Other than that, where a project is in an advanced stage, it should be mandatory for any incoming government to complete it and have it used for the benefit of the citizens.

I am sure the thinkers in our noble country can come up with a system that would prevent such useless wastage.

SHAFFIAT HOSEIN

St Augustine