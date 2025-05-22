Nakhid, Allahar sworn in as minister, parliamentary secretary

David Nakhid receives his instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo during a ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 22. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

TWO new members of government were sworn into office at President's House, St Ann's, on May 22.

They are attorney Darrell Allahar, who will take up responsibility as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, and Senator David Nakhid, who will take office as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.

They join the 24 cabinet ministers, four ministers in ministries and six parliamentary secretaries who were sworn in on May 3.

This happened two days after Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Attorney General John Jeremie were sworn in on May 1, days after the April 28 general election which brought the UNC into power.

Senator Satyakama "Kama" Maharaj was later sworn in as Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister on May 7.