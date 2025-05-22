Ministry steps in after collapsed wall damages Laventille home

The retaining wall that fell on Debra Woods' house in Laventille on May 18, as seen from above. -

A LAVENTILLE woman left displaced after a retaining wall collapsed onto her home on May 18 is set to receive emergency relief from the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services.

Triggered by heavy rainfall, the incident caused significant structural damage and minor leg injuries to Debra Woods, 44, forcing her to move temporarily to a friend’s home.

In a media release on Wednesday, the ministry announced it had responded swiftly through its National Social Development Programme (NSDP) and the National Family Services Division to deliver urgent assistance to Woods, an employee of the Ministry of Culture and Community Development.

The ministry said Woods received a temporary food support grant valued at $510 when NSDP officers conducted a site visit and client interview on May 19 to determine her additional needs.

The ministry confirmed she is eligible for further support, including a Rental Assistance Grant of up to $2,500 per month for three months, a Household Items Grant of up to $10,000 to replace furniture and appliances, and a Clothing Grant of up to $1,000.

The ministry said its National Family Services Division was engaged to offer psychosocial support, including counselling and advocacy services, to assist Woods through this period of displacement and recovery.

Woods, speaking to Newsday on Tuesday, confirmed that officials from the Disaster Management Unit of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government had facilitated temporary accommodation for her in San Juan, pending reconstruction efforts.

“I should be going to sign there tomorrow and hopefully I could move in,” she said, adding that a visit to Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL) yielded limited donations.

She expressed cautious optimism about promises of a starter home being constructed and hoped the relief efforts would translate into tangible, long-term support.

Laventille West MP Kareem Marcelle reportedly advised Woods that obtaining a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) rental might be difficult given the monthly costs but indicated the possibility of extending temporary accommodation arrangements beyond the initial three months if needed.

The ministry highlighted its role as a second responder during national disasters, reminding citizens of the various grants available. These include minor house repair assistance (up to $20,000 in materials only), sanitary plumbing assistance (up to $15,000 in materials), and school supplies grants for affected students.