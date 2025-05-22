Hurricanes, an annual threat

Homes sit destroyed by Hurricane Beryl in Clifton, Union Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines, on July 4, 2024 - AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: As the rainy season transitions into the hurricane season in just two weeks, concerns grow about the increasing frequency and strength of storms approaching TT. Historically, hurricanes have caused extensive destruction in the Caribbean, and last year’s hurricane that devastated the Grenadines serves as a stark reminder of nature’s raw power.

With climate change fuelling more intense and unpredictable storms, the risk of death and severe damage to infrastructure, homes and livelihoods is rising.

The threat of hurricanes coming closer to our shores underscores the urgent need for enhanced preparedness and resilience strategies.

Local authorities must prioritise strengthening infrastructure, ensuring drainage systems are capable of handling heavy rainfall, and securing emergency facilities to assist affected communities. Public awareness campaigns are vital to educate residents about safety protocols, evacuation plans, and the importance of securing property ahead of storms.

Additionally, the government should work closely with regional and international agencies to acquire updated weather forecasting technology and disaster response resources. Developing comprehensive evacuation plans, stockpiling supplies, and reinforcing vulnerable structures can mitigate the impact when storms strike.

While no one can control nature’s fury, proactive planning and community engagement can reduce loss of life and property.

As hurricanes become increasingly frequent and fierce, Trinidad and Tobago must act decisively to safeguard its people, economy, and future. Preparing now is vital to face the stormy seasons ahead and protect our islands from the destructive power of nature.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings