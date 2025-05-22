Don't fight AI, embrace it

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Someone recently asked me on Facebook, why are you using AI on your posts?

It was the kind of question that makes you pause…not because it’s deep, but because you genuinely don’t know how to respond without sounding like you’re explaining electricity to a caveman.

I wanted to respond, “Because I like progress.” But I knew it wouldn’t land. You see, in TT, we love to say we want innovation until innovation shows up wearing a shiny toolbelt and gets the job done faster.

Let’s be clear: AI is not here to replace creativity; it’s here to replace inefficiency.

It’s here to speed up research, help you plan, write, strategise, design, generate leads, analyse data, predict market shifts, and help your little struggling side hustle go from “vibes” to viable business model.

But no, some people want to judge you for using AI like it’s sorcery.

They whisper like you’ve signed a pact with the digital devil. Meanwhile, they’re on their fourth energy drink trying to copy-paste from Google and meet a deadline ChatGPT could’ve handled in 12 seconds.

Listen, AI isn’t cheating...it’s evolving. It’s like using a blender instead of manually mashing every ingredient with a fork. It’s like sending a voice note instead of hiring a messenger pigeon.

The irony? Half of the people “against” AI are unknowingly using it every day. Facebook filters – AI. Netflix recommendations – AI. That auto complete on your keyboard that keeps writing: Good morning hun? Yup, AI.

The real problem isn’t AI. It’s that some folks just aren’t ready for the efficiency, discipline and power that comes with it. They’re used to slogging through mud and now feel insecure that someone showed up with a boat.

But here’s the thing: you can fight AI, or you can learn to use it and stop losing time, money and brain cells.

Because while you’re busy arguing about “keeping it real,” business owners are keeping it moving and AI is in the driver’s seat.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas