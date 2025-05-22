Curbing biodiversity loss

A southern sting ray in Castara Bay, Tobago. - Jonathan Gomez

ATTISH KANHAI

RESEARCH OFFICER

If I asked you to name all the living creatures you know, I am sure it would take you a couple minutes to come up with a list of several hundred, starting with your house plants, pets, to livestock and the things you may see every day like the trees in the green areas you regularly traverse. These all make up biodiversity.

But, if I were to ask how many species make up the entire planet, then the answer gets more complicated. There is no definitive answer as to the exact number of species found on planet Earth. Even the best estimates vary significantly because we have not come close to describing all the species on the planet. So how many do we actually know?

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List tracks the number of described species and updates based on the latest works of taxonomists, biologists that group organisms into categories. Taxaonomy, however, is a field that is ever changing. When getting down to the nitty gritty of what defines a separate species in the scientific sense, things can get very messy. It is easy to differentiate between a bird and a worm for instance, however, separating different worm species is a bit more challenging. Sometimes one single species can be split into several different species due to the smallest of differences or conversely, several separate species can be combined into one.

As if this was not complicated enough, conventions on the naming of a species are also the subject of fierce debate among rival taxonomists. As it stands now, anyone can name a species, or decide which to recognise as valid and which not, there are actually no set rules. This creates issues about which list of species is valid.

I mentioned the IUCN red list earlier, however, this is not the only organisation available. The catalogue of life is another such list. A few years ago, after, shall we say, rousing debate in which one group of taxonomists may have accused the other group of being dictatorial, taxonomists drafted a set of ten principles to govern species nomenclature which they have adopted and used to govern an endorsed global list of species. This is still under review.

There is also yet another wrinkle in the answer to the question, how many species exist on Earth? Scientists are constantly discovering new species. Each year, hundreds of new species are named. In 2023 alone, researchers at the California Academy of Sciences described 153 new plant, animal and fungi species. While this may seem like a lot, given that it is estimated we have only yet described ten-20 per cent of Earth’s species, documenting all life could take centuries and, worryingly, many species may disappear from the planet before they’re even named.

Biodiversity remains under threat from major issues such as habitat loss, pollution, climate change, over exploitation of species and invasive species. The 2022 World Wildlife Fund’s Living Planet Report, found that, on average there was a 68 per cent drop in mammal, bird, fish, reptile and amphibian populations since 1970. But the extent of decline varies in different parts of the world and between species, with Latin America showing the greatest regional decline in average population abundance at 94 per cent, while freshwater species populations have seen the greatest overall global decline (83 per cent), according to the report.

Land-use change is still the biggest threat to nature, destroying or fragmenting the natural habitats of many plant and animal species on land, in freshwater and in the sea. If we are unable to curb the warming of the planet, then climate change is likely to become the main cause of biodiversity loss in the coming years.

How exactly are we supposed to curb biodiversity loss? Addressing the main threats is probably the best place to start. While it may sound simple, in practice it is more complicated. Each threat: habitat destruction, pollution, invasive species, climate change, and overexploitation all require different tactics, ideally all in concert with each other in a synchronous assault on biodiversity loss.

From sprawling forests to tiny seagrass beds (yes, they matter too!), ensuring that habitats are preserved, reconnected, or rehabilitated allows species to survive, thrive, and exist. Protected areas like national parks and marine reserves are crucial. But it is more than just drawing lines on a map, it is about managing these spaces properly, funding their upkeep, and involving local communities so that protection does what it is supposed to do.

Reduction of pollution is another strategy for the protection of biodiversity. If nature could create a priority list of complaints, plastic and chemical waste would probably be at the top. Agricultural runoff, untreated sewage, industrial waste, and marine debris pollute ecosystems and mess with delicate balances. Stricter and enforced regulations, cleaner production processes, and a cultural shift away from single-use use and non-renewable materials are important steps to reduce pollution.

Rising temperatures associated with climate change shift species ranges, alter breeding patterns, and push some ecosystems toward collapse. Curbing greenhouse gas emissions by ramping up use of renewable energy, rethinking transport, and embracing more sustainable land-use practices are some strategies to achieve this goal. Bonus points for conserving carbon-rich ecosystems like peatlands, mangroves, and of course, seagrasses.

Invasive species often hitchhike via ballast water, trade routes, or sheer lack of border control for flora and fauna. Once established, they outcompete native species and mess with ecosystems like an uninvited guest who decides to take over your home and eat all of your food. Prevention is key – through early detection systems, stronger biosecurity measures, and quick response strategies before invaders become unmanageable.

Overexploitation is another simple concept that goes a long way in preserving biodiversity. Fish, log, hunt, and harvest responsibly. Many species have been pushed to the brink because “just one more wouldn’t hurt” led to unsustainable practices. Responsible practices, quotas, and traceability measures can help ensure that the resources we take are not stolen from the future. Also, do not forget your power as a consumer, each dollar spent is a vote for the kind of planet we want.

Education and awareness also play a massive role. People protect what they love and love what they understand. Whether it's kids learning about frogs in a mangrove or adults discovering that coral reefs aren’t just pretty backdrops for snorkelling selfies, every informed mind adds strength to the conservation movement.

Finally, we need international cooperation and policy alignment. Biodiversity doesn’t respect borders – birds migrate, whales roam, and even seeds float across oceans. Agreements like the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and newer frameworks like the Global Biodiversity Framework provide a roadmap, but implementation is the hard part. Strong governance, equitable resource sharing, and funding mechanisms are essential to turn these promises into progress.

The Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) is currently engaged in habitat rehabilitation for several ecosystems crucial to maintaining biodiversity. Wetland ecosystems, mangroves and seagrasses, as well as coral reefs are home to a wide variety of bird, fish, shellfish and macrobenthic organisms. These are some of the most threatened habitats in the country as they have declined in acreage over the past several years. Addressing the causes of habitat destruction is crucial to their survival, but the IMA is taking it one step further by exploring new and innovative methods to rehabilitate lost areas. Progress is often slow and pain staking but preserving the habitats that make up our unique landscape is essential to human well-being.

In the end, saving biodiversity is not just about saving the cute and cuddly, it is also about the slimy and scaly, and especially, the unknown. It is about preserving the intricate web of life that supports clean air, fresh water, stable climates, and resilient ecosystems. It is about recognising that we are not separate from nature, but we are all interwoven in the beautiful tapestry of the planet.

So let’s keep our eyes open, hungry, curious and most of all, focused because the living things that make this planet beautiful? You know the very things that delight you in your camera roll on your phone? That’s biodiversity. Let’s not lose it. Happy World Biodiversity Day!