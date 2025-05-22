Curacao: The Caribbean gateway to Europe for Trinidad and Tobago businesses

Willemstad, the capital city of Curaçao -

VASHTI GUYADEEN

CEO, TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce

AS global supply chains shift and traditional markets become more complex, businesses in TT must look beyond our borders to scale, diversify, and remain competitive. One market that continues to offer compelling opportunities – but remains underexplored – is Curacao.

Positioned just off the northern coast of Venezuela, Curacao is more than a regional neighbour. It is a strategic launchpad into the EU and a well-positioned hub for Caribbean trade. With a population of 148,000 and a GDP of US$3.1 billion, Curacao is highly import-dependent – sourcing over 95 per cent of its goods from external markets. For TT manufacturers and service providers, this creates immediate market opportunities for both essential and value-added products.

Preferential access to the EU

One of the most strategic advantages Curacao offers is its special relationship with the EU. As an overseas country and territory of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Curacao enjoys preferential access to EU markets – something few Caribbean nations can leverage. This access opens doors for TT exporters in high-value sectors such as agro-processing, digital services, logistics, and the creative economy.

For example, a Trinidad-based food manufacturer could ship packaged goods to Curacao’s free economic zone (FEZ), and from there re-export into the EU – benefiting from duty-free treatment and EU-aligned standards. Likewise, a TT tech firm could use Curacao as a legal and logistical base to deliver services to clients in the Netherlands, Belgium and other EU countries.

Free economic zones: Built for export

Curacao’s FEZs are purpose-built to attract export-oriented business. With zero per cent import duties, zero per cent turnover tax, and no property tax, these zones offer significant cost savings and operational advantages. Located near the seaport and airport, and home to over 100 firms, the infrastructure is mature and geared toward international expansion.

These zones provide a streamlined pathway for TT exporters, particularly SMEs, to scale regionally and internationally without the burden of high overhead or regulatory complexity.

Strengthening Caricom ties

Curacao’s associate membership in Caricom further reduces trade and policy friction. While not a full member, Curacao participates in several Caricom frameworks, allowing for greater regulatory alignment and predictability. For TT businesses, this translates to lower barriers and smoother entry into Curaçao’s market, especially for small and mid-sized firms navigating unfamiliar jurisdictions.

Growing bilateral trade

Though still modest, trade between TT and Curacao is trending upward. In 2021, Curacao exported approximately US$4.41 million in goods to TT, while TT exported US$3.76 million in products such as margarine, bottled water and tissue paper. These figures reveal clear potential – not only in fast-moving consumer goods but also in services like consulting, architecture, wellness, and financial advisory.

Enhancing connectivity

The launch of a direct shipping route in 2023 and the resumption of direct Caribbean Airlines flights have significantly improved logistics. Businesses can now move goods and personnel between markets more efficiently, reducing lead times and improving responsiveness to customer demand.

Sectoral synergies

Curacao's economic structure is highly complementary to TT’s capabilities. As it invests in tourism, fintech, smart infrastructure and digital transformation, TT firms have opportunities to provide services in architecture, project management, software development, wellness, and education. The shared language of business, along with legal and financial transparency, makes Curacao a stable, familiar platform for partnership.

Next steps: From insight to action

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce will lead a trade mission to Curacao from June 3-6, to help local firms gain on-the-ground insights, forge B2B connections, and explore investment-ready opportunities. The mission includes site visits, tailored business meetings, and direct engagement with Curaçao’s government and private sector leaders.

Conclusion

For businesses ready to think beyond traditional markets, Curacao represents more than a trade partner – it is a strategic ally. With EU market access, a business-friendly environment, and deepening ties to Caricom, Curacao offers TT companies a platform to regionalise operations while positioning for global growth.

The time to act is now. As the global economy becomes more fragmented, those who move early into strategic, well-connected markets will be best positioned to lead. Curacao may be small in size, but it holds outsized potential for TT’s future-facing firms.