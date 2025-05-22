CSO: Inflation increases by 1%

Grocery items. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Central Statistical Office (CSO) says the inflation rate for April – which measures the percentage change in the All Items Index for the month of April 2025, over April 2024, was 1 per cent – an increase from one per cent for the previous period of March 2025/March 2024).

In economic terms, inflation is defined as measurable increases in the average price of goods and services in terms of money. This increase is measured using a price index, typically a consumer price index.

The inflation rate, the CSO said in a press release on Thursday May 22, for the comparative period, that is, April 2024/April 2023, was 0.5 per cent.

The All Items Index calculated from prices collected for the month of April 2025, was 125.2, representing an increase of 0.2 point or 0.2 per cent above the All Items Index for March 2025.

The Index for Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages decreased from 153.4 in March 2025 to 152.9 in April 2025, reflecting a decrease of -0.3 per cent.

The CSO said that contributing significantly to this decrease was the general downward movement in the prices of fresh whole chickens, hot peppers, tomatoes, cabbage, cucumber, fresh king fish, plantains, full cream powdered milk, pimento and melongene.

However, the full impact of these price decreases was offset by the general increase in the prices of pumpkin, irish potatoes, garlic, fresh steak, table margarine, cheddar cheese, oranges, parboiled rice, ochroes and onions.

A further review of the data for April 2025 compared with March 2025 reflected increases in the sub-indices for alcohol and tobacco of 0.7 per cent, home ownership of 0.7 per cent, rent of 0.7 per cent, health of 0.3 per cent, transport of 0.4 per cent, recreation and culture of 0.1 per cent, hotels, cafes and restaurants of 0.6 per cent and miscellaneous goods and services of 0.2 per cent.

This period also showed a decrease in the sub-index for furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house of -0.4 per cent. All other sections remained unchanged.