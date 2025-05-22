Carapichaima man dies in highway crash

SANJAY Ramjattan Ramcharan, 22, of Ixora Avenue, Orangefield, Carapichaima died in an early morning crash along the Uriah Butler Highway on May 22.

Initial reports said Ramcharan was driving his white Isuzu two-door pickup on the northbound lane of the highway, around 5 am, when he lost control near Heartland Plaza, Chaguanas.

Ramcharan's vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree on the western side of the highway. Fire officers from the Chaguanas station responded but he was pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer.

The vehicle was wrecked and taken to the Chaguanas Police Station.