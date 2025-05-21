Yorke: We're clear Gold Cup underdogs

Trinidad and Tobago men's football coach Dwight Yorke. - Jeff K Mayers/File photo

Trinidad and Tobago men’s football coach Dwight Yorke said the Soca Warriors are "clear underdogs" in Group D of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

TT are grouped alongside Concacaf powerhouse USA, Saudi Arabia, and Haiti, but Yorke insists that his squad is up for the challenge.

With their opening match against joint hosts (with Canada) and seven-time champions USA, on June 15, Yorke acknowledged the tough opening test.

Speaking as one of the 16 head coaches during Concacaf’s virtual media day on May 20, Yorke said he’s prepared for the uphill climb.

“The Americans have home advantage, are favourites and have won the tournament multiple times, so we know what they can do,” Yorke said. “But if they take their eye off the ball, we are ready to pounce.”

At the last Gold Cup in 2023, USA hammered TT 6-0 as the Caribbean team crashed out in the group stage. Four months later, TT faced USA in the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals and lost the first leg 3-0, but bounced back at home to win the second leg 2-1. They lost 4-2 on aggregate.

And in December 2024, TT lost 3-1 to Saudi Arabia in an international friendly at Al Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This fixture was Yorke’s first international outing as head coach. TT play Saudi Arabia in their final group fixture on June 22.

“Saudi Arabia is a phenomenal team,” Yorke said. “They’ve shown quality in recent World Cups, have a competitive domestic league, and we know they’re a tough opponent. They’re more advanced in many respects. But we respect every opposition and we will do our utmost best to study them and match them in every aspect.”

Yorke confirmed the odds may be stacked against the Soca Warriors but believes in his team’s potential to upset the balance. TT are the lowest ranked team (100th on FIFA men standings) in their Gold Cup group, with the US (tenth), Saudi Arabia (58th) and Haiti (83rd) all ahead.

“We’re clear underdogs, but we feel we have a really good chance in this competition. Ultimately, it’s about results, and hopefully we can get the ones that help us progress.”

When asked about his preparation for Haiti, Yorke said his back-room staff has been doing the necessary research to guide their strategy.

The last time the two nations met, Haiti defeated TT 4-3 for fifth place in the 2017 Caribbean Cup, and also edged the Soca Warriors 1-0 in a Copa America qualification playoff on 2016.

“We haven’t played Haiti in some time,” he added. “It’s too early to say much, but we are doing our due diligence and working behind the scenes to analyse their strengths. We’re in a very high-profile tournament and give respect to all opposition.”

Yorke and his troops would get to see Haiti against Saudi Arabia before their June 19 clash, and would use this meeting to get a clearer understanding of their regional rivals.

“It’s too early to iron out what we think of Haiti until we get to see their new formation, their style of play and philosophy they bring to the team. We take one step at a time as we have America first. Our main aim and focus will be on America before we then turn our attention to Haiti.”

2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Groups

Group A - Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic

Group B - Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curacao

Group C - Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe

Group D - USA, Haiti, Saudi Arabia, TT