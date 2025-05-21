Windies women lose first T20I vs England by eight wickets

West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews scored an unbeaten century. - AP FILE PHOTO

West Indies women had a losing start to their three-match Vitality T20I series against England on May 21, as they fell to a heavy eight-wicket defeat against the hosts at Canterbury.

Not even Hayley Matthews’ classy capture of her third T20I century (100 not out), which guided West Indies women to 146/7, batting first, could stave off the hosts, who rallied to a victorious 150/2 from 16.3 overs.

Sent in to bat, the visitors were highly dependent on their skipper Matthews’ opening stand, as seven batters failed to get within double figures.

Matthews was ruthless with the bat and struck 16 fours and one six from 64 balls to secure an unbeaten century off the final ball. Only wicketkeeper Mandy Mangru (17) and Shabika Gajnabi (11) showed some resistance with the bat as Matthews had no choice but to take charge.

Fast bowler Lauren Bell (2/29) was England’s best bowler while Linsey Smith (1/18), Emily Arlott (1/28) and Issy Wong (1/35) bagged one apiece.

In reply, England made light work of the target and raced to victory courtesy powerful knocks from opener Sophia Dunkley (81 not out) and Heather Knight (43 not out).

Dunkley faced 56 balls and hit 12 fours while Knight found the boundary six times in her 27-ball knock.

Zaida James bowled opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge (17) and new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (two) was caught behind by Mangru off Afy Fletcher’s spell, but those were the only scalps the Windies women could capture.

When Knight joined Dunkley in the middle, the pair shared the aggression and led England home with more than three overs to spare.

The second T20I bowls off at Hove on May 23 from 1.35 pm.

Summarised Scores

WEST INDIES WOMEN 146/7 (20) – Hayley Matthews 100 not out, Mandy Mangru 17, Shabika Gajnabi 11; Lauren Bell 2/29, Linsey Smith 1/18, Emily Arlott 1/28, Issy Wong 1/35 vs ENGLAND WOMEN 150/2 (16.3) – Sophia Dunkley 81 not out, Heather Knight 43 not out, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 17 – England won by eight wickets.