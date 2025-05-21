West Indies humbled in first ODI against Ireland

(FILE) West Indies skipper Shai Hope made two runs against Ireland during the first One-Day International, at Castle Avenue in Dublin, on May 21, 2025. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

West Indies crashed to a 124-run defeat to Ireland after a forgettable batting performance by the regional team in the first One-Day International (ODI) at Castle Avenue in Dublin, on May 21.

Chasing 304 for victory, West Indies were in trouble after being reduced to 31/5 in the tenth over. At that stage, Evin Lewis (two), Keacy Carty (six), Brandon King (19), Amir Jangoo (0) and captain Shai Hope (two) were all back in the pavilion.

Fast bowler Barry McCarthy did most of the early damage for Ireland as he grabbed three of the first five wickets.

Roston Chase, recently named the new West Indies Test captain, mounted a recovery with Justin Greaves.

The pair added 40 runs for the sixth wicket, before Greaves fell for an attacking 35 off 17 deliveries with seven fours.

Chase and Matthew Forde then put on 98 runs for the seventh wicket, but it was too much work for the middle and lower order of the West Indies to do. When Chase fell for 55, West Indies slipped to 169/7 after 32 overs. The right-hander faced 76 balls and hit four fours and two sixes.

The innings quickly crumbled as West Indies were all out for 179 in 34.1 overs. Forde was the last man out for 38 off 48 deliveries.

McCarthy ended as Ireland's best bowler with 4/32 in 7.1 overs and George Dockrell picked up 3/21 in two overs.

Earlier, Ireland posted a competitive 303/6 in 50 overs. Unlike the West Indies, Ireland's top order delivered as Andy Balbirnie and captain Paul Stirling put on 109 for the first wicket inside 23 overs.

Even when Stirling fell for 54 off 64 (six fours, two sixes), Ireland continued to build partnerships. Balbirnie and Cade Carmichael added 42 runs for the second wicket, before the latter fell for 16. A 98-run third-wicket partnership between Balbirnie and Harry Tector kept Ireland in control of the match.

During the partnership, Balbirnie notched his century. He was the third batsman dismissed for 112, a 138-ball knock with nine fours and four sixes.

Tector's 56 off 51 balls and Lorcan Tucker's 30 off 18 helped guide Ireland past 300.

Forde was a bit expensive, but the fast bowler was the chief destroyer with 3/68 in ten overs. Fellow fast bowler Alzarri Joseph took 2/51 in ten overs. What made the victory more impressive for Ireland is that three players (Thomas Mayes, Liam McCarthy, Carmichael) were making their ODI debut.

West Indies will aim to level the three-match series in the second match on May 23 from 5.45 am TT time. The match will be played at the same venue.

Summarised scores:

IRELAND 303/6 (50 overs) (Andy Balbirnie 112, Harry Tector 56, Paul Stirling 54; Matthew Forde 3/68, Alzarri Joseph 2/51) vs WEST INDIES 179 (34.1 overs) (Roston Chase 55, Matthew Forde 38, Justin Greaves 35; Barry McCarthy 4/32, George Dockrell 3/21). Ireland won by 124 runs.