We commit to act in interest of nation

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago extends best wishes to the new government. By name we are duty bound to seek of all citizens due patriotism as embodied in our motto: "For the love of country."

We can be indeed proud of the fact that since the turn of the millennium we have had seven general elections with almost total seamless transition of administrations. Tell the world that, as it reflects our democracy and peaceful coexistence.

We do look forward to our commitment to acting in the best interest of the nation as we so demonstrated during the pandemic. So many "patriots" were prepared to make sacrifices as necessary.

We likewise look forward to liaison with the relative agencies as we seek to develop our programme to include Caricom, which we view as part of our own.

May we be blessed with continuous leadership of quality as we join in forging ahead to build our country.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

JUNIOR HOWELL

GLORIA SARGEANT

via e-mail