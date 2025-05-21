Unidentified body found in Ste Madeleine

The unidentified body of a man was found in Ste Madeleine on May 20.

Police said around 4.40 pm on May 20 security were on patrol in Cedar Hill Estate Road when they found the body lying in a pool of blood on the road.

The security saw the man's throat had been slit.

Police said the man was of East Indian descent and was approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height. He also had the word AMAR tattooed on his body.

Investigations are ongoing.