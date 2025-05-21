UNC victory signals philosophical shift

Dr Bhushan Singh -

IN A historic outcome that reshaped the political landscape of TT, the United National Congress (UNC) emerged victorious in the 2025 general election. This shift in power reflects not just a reaction to recent PNM policy decisions, but a deeper transformation in the country’s political consciousness and expectations of governance.

PNM: Legacy

of centralised

development

The PNM has built its reputation on a vision of centralised governance and state-led development, particularly in infrastructure, education, and the energy sector. The party's ideology has long revolved around nationalism, unity, and institutional modernisation, often presenting itself as the guardian of stability and continuity.

Over the decades, the PNM earned loyalty from a significant portion of the Afro-Trinidadian community and maintained a solid base. Its model of governance, however, has frequently been criticised for bureaucratic sluggishness, top-down decision-making, and a perceived disconnect from grassroots communities.

In fact, the PNM may be criticised for becoming a party of elite capitalists (not capitalism) where the division between the classes grew and was accepted by the then prime minister. The working class was viewed as pawns in a bigger game. The Indo-Trinidadians did not view the PNM as inclusive.

UNC: Philosophy of inclusivity, local empowerment

By contrast, the UNC has cultivated a political philosophy centred on decentralisation, equity, and grassroots development. While originally rooted in Indo-Trinidadian political identity, the UNC has evolved, advocating for more participatory governance, social equity, and regional empowerment.

The party has often positioned itself as the voice of those outside the corridors of power, especially rural communities, small businesses, and marginalised groups. In recent years, it has pushed to reframe itself as a national movement, widening its platform to address crime, education, technology, and youth engagement with a more inclusive tone.

Why the UNC won

Several structural and strategic factors converged to deliver the UNC’s victory in 2025.

First and foremost was widespread voter fatigue and growing discontent with the PNM government’s handling of critical issues. The country faced persistent economic challenges – including slow growth, limited diversification, and rising debt. Crime, particularly violent crime, reached levels that left citizens feeling unsafe and unheard. Healthcare services do not meet the expectations of the citizens.

Over time, the PNM’s tone toward the working class grew increasingly dismissive, with key ministers often brushing aside legitimate concerns about wages, job security, and cost-of-living pressures. This perceived arrogance and indifference alienated many everyday citizens who felt ignored, disrespected, and excluded from national decision-making.

The decay of the PNM started a long time ago. Do you remember a former minister proudly exclaiming, “They ent riot yet!”? While in the 2020 election it did not pay a political price for closing down Petrotrin, the PNM felt emboldened to do as it pleased with little regard for the population.

Second, the UNC presented a more modern, relatable, and solution-oriented image. Bolstered by a new generation of candidates, the party ran a disciplined and focused campaign. It emphasised technology-driven reform, efficient public-service delivery, and a rejuvenated economy.

Crucially, the UNC succeeded in attracting younger and urban voters – traditionally PNM strongholds – by leveraging digital outreach, community engagement, and a message of transparency and hope. The party also built bridges with civil society organisations, diaspora groups, and smaller political actors to present a more united front.

The electorate’s mood was clear: the old political formulas were no longer enough. Citizens wanted not only better outcomes, but also a new style of leadership – one that listens, adapts, and acts. The UNC’s narrative of responsive governance and economic renewal resonated strongly with that desire for transformation.

Philosophical implications: governance in transition

At its core, the 2025 election result signals more than just a change in government – it represents a rethinking of political values in TT. The PNM’s model of centralised governance and its heavy reliance on historical achievements appear increasingly out of step with a populace that values inclusion, agility, and innovation.

The UNC, by contrast, tapped into a growing appetite for participatory democracy, regional development, and transparent public management. Its promise of a more collaborative and citizen-centric state reflects a shift toward what many observers see as a new political consensus – one that prioritises performance, inclusivity, and adaptability over party loyalty and ideology.

Yet, with power comes responsibility. The UNC now faces the difficult task of transforming campaign rhetoric into real results. Voters will expect swift action on crime, cost of living, job creation, and governance reform. The electorate’s support is no longer guaranteed by ethnic loyalty or historical ties – it must be continuously earned through competence and delivery.

Looking ahead

As TT enters this new stage of development, the UNC’s challenge will be to govern effectively in an era of rising public scrutiny, digital activism, and economic uncertainty. For the PNM, this moment calls for introspection and perhaps a redefinition of its role in a more pluralistic political future.

The 2025 election has redefined the political terrain. It has shown that the people of TT are ready for leadership that not only represents them, but that evolves with them.