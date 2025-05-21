Trini tops world in business studies module

TOP OF THE WORLD: Andre Balgar, centre, receives an award from School of Practical Accounting Education Ltd (SPAEL) chairman Satish Ramroop and executive director Dr Jennifer Ramdhan after he topped the world in the Association of Business Executives (ABE) Level Six diploma programme. - Photo courtesy SPAEL

THE School of Practical Accounting Education Ltd (SPAEL) is celebrating one of its students – Andre Balgar – who topped the world in the Association of Business Executives (ABE) module, and in so doing, won the prestigious International ABE Award.

The school said, in a release, that Balgar was awarded the prestigious Top Paper Award by the Association of Business Executives (ABE) for his outstanding performance in the Leading Strategic Change module of the ABE Level 6 Diploma programme.

This award is presented to the student who scores the highest globally in each module, making Balgar’s accomplishment not only a personal triumph but also a significant milestone for SPAEL.

The award comes during SPAEL’s first offering of the ABE Level 6 Diploma programmes, making the recognition even more noteworthy.

Balgar was formally presented with his award by SPAEL chairman, Satish Ramroop, and executive director, Dr Jennifer Ramdhan, during a special ceremony at the institution’s headquarters. The event was attended by staff, fellow students and members of the academic community.

“This award reflects the dedication and academic excellence we strive to cultivate at SPAEL,” said Ramroop. “Andre’s success exemplifies what can be achieved with hard work, resilience and the right educational support.”

Dr Ramdhan added, “To have one of our students achieve the highest global mark in a critical module such as Leading Strategic Change demonstrates the strength of our academic delivery and the potential of our learners.

"It also validates our commitment to providing world-class education through globally recognised programmes like ABE.”

SPAEL’s recognition on the international stage signals the institution’s growing reputation for academic excellence and its ability to nurture talent capable of competing, and excelling, at the highest levels.

Balgar, humbled by the honour, expressed gratitude to his lecturers and the SPAEL faculty, noting, “This award is as much theirs as it is mine. The guidance and support I received throughout the programme made all the difference.”

With release said that this accolade sets a strong precedent for SPAEL and its future cohorts and reaffirms its place among global institutions delivering competitive business education.