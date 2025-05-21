Tancoo, Swaratsingh appointed to support each other's ministries

Davendranath Tancoo -

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo was appointed to act as the Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development in the absence of Kennedy Swaratsingh from May 14.

The appointment was published in the May 20 issue of the Gazette.

In addition to his responsibilities as Finance Minister, Tancoo was also made a Minister in the Ministry of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development effective May 15.

Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Minister Swaratsingh has also been appointed as a Minister in the Ministry of Finance, in addition to his substantive post.

That appointment was dated May 13. The appointment was published in the May 19 issue of the Gazette.

The Gazette also states that Wilfred Nicholas Morris was appointed as a parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, effective May 13.

However, he had been appointed to this post on May 3, in addition to being appointed as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.