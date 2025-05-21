Primary schools 3K event runs off in Tobago

Primary school athletes take part in a primary schools 3k road race in Tobago in 2023. - File photo

OVER 200 students are expected to compete in the National Primary Schools 3K event in Tobago, at 10 am, on May 21.

The race will begin at Black Bay in Mt Irvine and will end at the Buccoo Integrated Facility.

Scores of children from Trinidad will make the trip to Tobago for the event. Chairman of the National Primary Schools Track and Field Association Curtis Matthew, said all finishers will get medals with the top athletes getting special prizes.

Athletes from the eight educational districts will compete including St George East, Port of Spain and Environs, North Eastern, Caroni, South Eastern, Victoria, St Patrick and home team Tobago.

The participants will be split up into various age groups including the Under-11, 11-13 and Under-15. In an effort to keep the students cool, there will be two water stations along the course.

It will be a busy period for the athletes as the Primary Schools National Track and Field Championships will be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on May 28.