Police mourn loss of officer who died in highway crash

A police officer looks at the wreck of a BMW sedan that was being driven by PC Zackariah Gill when he lost control and crashed into an electricity pole on the north-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility on May 19. Gill died in the accident. - Photo by Innis Francis

COLLEAGUES are mourning the loss of a 25-year-old police officer attached to the Port of Spain Guard Unit, who died after his vehicle crashed into a electricity pole on May 19.

He was identified as Zackariah Gill of Edinburgh, Chaguanas.

Police said around 12.40 pm on May 19 they received a report of a fatal road traffic accident on the north bound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Children’s Hospital in Couva.

When they arrived they saw a white BMW 320i on the shoulder of the highway which came into contact with an electricity pole.

Gill was still in the driver’s seat. He died at the scene.

His car was wrecked and taken to Couva Police Station.

Newsday understands Gill was on his way to work and had just dropped off his three-year-old daughter at the home of relatives when the incident occurred.

Dashcam footage of the incident posted to social media showed Gill’s vehicle veer to the left but continue to skid in a diagonal direction, hitting the pole behind the driver’s door, near what is called the “B” pillar.

The left side of the car briefly rose a few feet into the air at the moment of impact.

Newsday contacted vice president of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) ASP Ishmael Pitt on May 20 by telephone call who extended condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of Gill.

Pitt said the association would support the family as best as they could.

“From our information he was quite a diligent officer. He was very much loved by his colleagues and his death will leave a tremendous void.

“We will be providing the necessary support that we can in order to manage the situation regarding the levels of preparation for the funeral and emotional support.”

Pitt said Gill’s mother is also in the police service.

W/Cpl Charles is continuing enquiries.