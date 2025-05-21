Moonilal after tour of UWI Debe campus: 'Horrific experience'

Part of the UWI's Debe Campus. - File photo by Innis Francis

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has expressed disappointment over the state of the University of the West Indies (UWI) South Campus in Debe.

Moonilal said while some of the parts of the campus that he saw were "horrific," there were parts of the campus which were operational and in good condition.

He made those comments to reporters outside of the campus in a video circulated on social media on May 20.

The campus falls within Moonilal's constituency.

Moonilal said he was part of a group that toured the campus and the tour was organised by UWI St Augustine Campus principal Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine.

He added Tertiary Education Minister Professor Prakash Persad and Oropouche West MP Dr Lackram Bodoe were also part of the group which included other UWI officials.

The media was reportedly not invited to tour the campus with group.

Neither Bodoe nor Persad were present with Moonilal when he spoke to the media after the tour.

They were subsequently unavailable for comment.

Moonilal, who is also Energy Minister, said, "It was a horrific experience in a certain way to see after ten years, the state of disrepair. the horrific state of some of the areas of this campus."

He described the campus as palatial and covering over 100 acres of of land.

Moonilal said the campus could compare with world class facilities such as the International Court of Justice in the Hague.

But he lamented the state of the campus over the last decade.

Moonilal claimed 75 per cent of the campus could be described as derelict site or a rust site that was overrun by vegetation in some places.

"Railings and fabricated work are in a state of rust and decay. The swimming pool is empty. The sporting facilities are run down."

Moonilal said the campus had a good cricket pavilion which was at the time overrun by bush and vines.

"A lot of corbeaux (are) now using this facility as a Resting place."

He said it was sad to see unoccupied student halls and potentially beautiful classrooms in a state of disrepair.

"I felt extremely angry that in ten years, the PNM government never opened this campus."

Moonilal said "This will take some funding to renovate...to rehabilitate...to refurbish in some cases. It is intricate work."

But Moonilal said there were some parts of the campus which are in use.

"On the other hand, Roytec has been occupying here for some time. A short time and there are facilities that are being used."

He said, "You can see where has been used and where they have fixed, it is top-of-the-line, state-of-the art facilities."

He recalled the campus was only occupied during the covid19 pandemic.

But he repeated, "It is really sad in ten years. This (campus) has been left in this state."

Moonilal lamented approximately $500 million in assets at campus "would have been left in a state of disrepair."

His comments raised questions about whether the campus will be open for classes in August as mentioned by UWI in statement on May 19.

Antoine and other UWI officials were unavailable for comment on Moonilal's description of the Debe campus.

There were also no responses from Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley nor former education minister to Moonilal's comments about the state of the campus.

In a statement on May 19, UWI said classes were scheduled to start at the campus in August.

"The campus will be the home of the newly launched Global School of Medicine (GSM) leveraging the world-ranked reputation of the UWI and especially the UWI’s Faculty of Medicine (FMS), to serve primarily international students pursuing the Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme."

UWI added, "The GSM, together with the Couva Training Facility linked to the Couva Hospital forms part of an exciting initiative to develop a South/ Central-North medical artery of services, creating a specialised hub of excellence in medicine, innovation and medical research."

The campus, UWI continued, will also host several other traditional programmes from various faculties.

These include the Faculty of Science and Technology, the Faculty of Food and Agriculture, the Faculty of Humanities and Education and the FMS in blended formats.

UWI said, "In addition, a rental agreement has been signed enabling The UWI Roytec School, already based in the South, to share the premises and upscale its offerings."

UWI said, "A full, sophisticated IT (information technology) network has been established at the South Campus, complete with state of the art ‘smart’ classrooms."

The campus is also the location the UWI's Mexico-funded geospatial observatory.

UWI said one hall of residence at the campus has been completed.

In its statement, UWI recalled the role the south campus played as part of the parallel health care system during the covid pandemic to help patients recover from the virus.

On May 19, Antoine said the campus is excited to work with government as a key developmental partner in its shared goals of strengthening the education, skills-base and research imperatives of TT.

“Maximising the capacity of the south campus to ensure that the country’s productive resources are put to optimum use is an important facet of these laudable goals.”

The south campus was built under the UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government in the 2010-2015 period but was never opened.

Speaking in the House of Representatives last November, Gadsby-Dolly outlined plans for the GSM at the south campus.

She said, "The UWI’s proposal involves the university raising financing for the project via a public bond of $335 million and financing from the government for recurrent expenditure until the proposed offshore medical school becomes profitable and generates positive cash flow.”

Gadsby-Dolly added government was awaiting further information from UWI on what was needed from government for the $335 million bond financing and whether the bond had received all internal approvals to proceed.

She said she could not give a time frame for the project's completion until she received this information.